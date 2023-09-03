Jimmy Buffett Once Starred in Twist-Filled 'Blue Bloods' Episode

As tributes pour in for the late Jimmy Buffett, it's time to take a look back at his memorable role in Blue Bloods. In his last TV role before his death, the legendary musician portrayed both himself and a con artist pretending to be him. It sounds like a mouthful, but the plot is a lot more twisted. In Season 12, Episode 11, "On the Arm," Danny pursues conman Dickie Delaney after he pretended to be Buffett. It mostly came to Danny's attention after he bought him a very expensive dinner and found out the artist was actually in a different state doing a concert at the same time.

The episode hilariously saw Jimmy Buffett step into the shoes of a con artist and try his best to play himself while also not playing himself. As Danny kept trailing him, Dickie kept telling him that he technically didn't tell him that he was Buffett. He only thanked him for liking his music. The "Margaritaville" singer did cameo as himself as well, even helping Danny catch the impersonator. It's revealed he actually knows him, as he's been impersonating him since the '80s. Seeing Buffett easily switch between himself and the con artist once again proves that he can do just about anything and the talent that he has.

"On the Arm" also included Jamie bringing back a saluting rule at his precinct, and it did not make him a popular sergeant, even with Eddie. Meanwhile, Frank deals with corruption in the NYPD, and Erin becomes the subject of a salacious, anonymous attack on a public blog. Even though there was a lot going on in the episode, it's safe to say that Jimmy Buffett was definitely the biggest part of it. It was a pretty entertaining hour, and a big part of it was the fact that he played not one but two completely different characters.

Buffett's episode of Blue Bloods aired on Jan. 14, 2022. It hit a season milestone as the most-watched episode of Season 12. It brought in 6.11 million total viewers in Live+Same day data. The final ratings were raised to 6.44 million, according to ShowBuzzDaily. It also earned a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. While it was a little lower than other CBS shows, it did blow everything out of the water when it came to ratings. The episode remained the most-watched of the season, and for good reason.