‘Blue Bloods’ Gives First Look at Music Legend’s Guest Appearance

Tom Selleck’s mustache might not be pencil-thin, but he still needs to prepare for a cheeseburger in paradise during the next Reagan family Sunday dinner. That’s because Jimmy Buffett will star in a future episode of Blue Bloods in 2022. Buffett’s episode, titled “On The Arm,” will air on Jan. 14 as the second episode of the new year.

Buffett will star as con artist Dickie Delaney, who makes Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) wish they were wasting away in Margaritaville instead of chasing him down. Dickie pretends to be Jimmy Buttett when Danny agrees to pick up his tab at a bar. TV Insider published the first photos from the episode, showing Danny squaring off with Buffett’s character.

“On the Arm” also includes a story with Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck), who is surprised to learn that a captain is taking items from a local store. A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is targeted by an anonymous blog that questions her reputation. Lastly, Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) brings back a saluting rule to his precinct that puts more pressure on his relationship with his wife, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).

Blue Bloods is now on a winter break, with a repeat scheduled to air this week. The next new episode, “Old Friends,” does not air until Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. This episode also features a music legend, with country star Lyle Lovett returning as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates. Danny and Gates team up to stop an illegal drug shipment heading to New York City before the drugs hit the streets. Jamie also discovers a secret about a former mentor. The episode also includes the return of Dylan Wash’s Mayor Chase, who still has problems with Frank, especially after there is a fight between demonstrators and police officers outside a TV network. All episodes of Blue Bloods are available to stream on Paramount+.

Although Buffett is best known for his music, he has also appeared in several movies and TV shows, usually playing himself in cameos. He did have a recurring role as Frank Bama in CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 remake series, appearing in seven episodes. He also performed in a 2017 episode of NCIS: New Orleans.