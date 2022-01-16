‘Blue Bloods’ Hits Season Milestone With Latest Episode Featuring Jimmy Buffett

Blue Bloods almost always wins the Friday night rating battle, but the show really cleaned house on Friday, Jan. 14. The show had its most-watched episode of Season 12 so far, partly thanks to the appearance of music legend Jimmy Buffett. The episode, titled “On The Arm,” featured Buffett meeting Donnie Wahlberg’s Det. Danny Reagan.

Blue Bloods scored 6.11 million total viewers in live+same day data, reports Deadline. It earned a 0.4 rating in the key 18-49 demographic though, which was a notch lower than its CBS brethren. Undercover Boss had 4.09 million viewers, while Magnum P.I. had 5.56 million viewers. Both shows had 0.5 18-49 ratings each.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20, and NBC’s Dateline all had 0.5 ratings in the key demo. NBC’s The Wall repeat had a 0.4 18-49 rating. On The CW, both Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Nancy Drew had 0.1 18-49 ratings each.

In “On the Arm,” Danny saw a man who looked exactly like Jimmy Buffett, but it turned out the man was a conman named Dickie Delaney (but still played by Buffett). Later, the real “Margaritaville” singer showed up at Danny’s precinct to report that he knew about Delaney and the two Buffetts needed to meet. Once they did, Danny was shocked to see that Buffett has known about Delaney’s act since the 1980s and had been allowing him to get away with it because Delaney had a tough life. “You’re a good man, Jimmy Buffett,” Danny told the singer.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jamie (Will Estes) tried to implement a seemingly arcane rule where officers had to salute the front desk every time they enter his precinct. The rule wound up helping him stop a police imposter because the man couldn’t salute properly.

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) was annoyed by a gossip blog, which turned out to be written by the mayor’s cousin who is a new intern in her office. Lastly, Frank (Tom Selleck) had a moral conundrum when a captain (Regina Taylor) was using her badge to get free food and sundries, which she donated to veterans’ groups. Frank told the captain she needed to at least pay discount prices. New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.