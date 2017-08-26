Watch: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Gets Support of Family While in Labor With Second Child

The Duggar family was front and center when it came to Jessa Seewald’s pregnancy this past winter.

In a clip from the spinoff series, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, the Duggar daughter’s road to baby number two was documented as a pretty intense labor.

The 24-year-old reality star gave birth to her and husband Ben Seewald’s son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald in February, but the behind-the-scenes footage of Jessa preparing for childbirth is as dramatic as audiences imagined.

Breathing heavily as her husband sits by and comforts her, Jessa is bracing for motherhood one contraction at a time.

In a clip from the show, Ben says, “It was 11 o’clock and I was just kind of relaxing. Then Jessa says, ‘Hey babe, my water broke.’”

He goes on to say that it was at that moment that everything changed, adding, “There was like this intensity that came into the air. Alright, here we go!”

Mother, Michelle Duggar shares in an interview for the show that Jessa’s contractions were two minutes apart, while sister, Jana, 27, said they were preparing for the worst-case birth scenario.

“I walked in the door, Jessa was sounding like she’s gonna have a baby pretty soon,” says Jill, 26. “I was like, ‘Woah, I hope my mom and Jana make it.’”

