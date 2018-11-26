Jerry Springer Lands Courtroom Show ‘Judge Jerry’

Jerry Springer has officially landed a courtroom show titled Judge Jerry, which will reportedly debut next fall.

According to TV Guide, the series — which had been previously rumored — will be “daily half-hour episodes” that will air in syndication across the nation.

Springer will preside over the show as real people make their cases and then he will deliver a verdict, similar to how other daytime courtroom shows are structured.

“For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable,” Springer said in a statement about the new series. “My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”

Springer is a household name thanks to his daytime talk show that has run for nearly three decades, but prior to that he was had a career as a lawyer, and was the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio from 1977 to 1978.

During a previous conversation with the Columbia Journalism Review, Springer spoke about his talk show hosting career, and revealed that he previously worked as a journalist, but that it had little to do with him getting the hosting job.

“For 10 years, I was a city councilman and mayor of Cincinnati. When I couldn’t run again, NBC offered offered me a job to anchor their news on the NBC affiliate there in Cincinnati, figuring that if I had been a councilman and mayor for 10 years that I knew the city and therefore might have some credibility,” he shared. “So I never even thought about it, but they offered me the job and I didn’t know yet if I would run again for another office or something like that. So I figured [I’d] give it a shot.”

“And, basically, that’s how I got into it: It was handed to me. I wasn’t so interested in anchoring. I was more interested in doing political commentary. So we worked out a deal that I would agree to anchor the news at what turned out to be 5:36 and 11,” Springer went on to say. “But at the end of every newscast, I could do a two-minute commentary on something that happened in the news that day. And that kind of became the staple, and it became popular in Cincinnati for 10 years, and that’s how you wind up getting a talk show.”

At this time, there are no specifics on when Judge Jerry will debut or at what time it will air, but it is scheduled to launch sometime in the second-half of 2019.