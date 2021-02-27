'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Unexpectedly Crossed Over

✖

Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune fans got a special treat thanks to one of the former's recent episodes of the competition. In mid-February, one of the clues on Jeopardy! involved one of Wheel of Fortune's most well-known catchphrases. The moment provided for a fun crossover for fans of both of the nightly game shows.

Ken Jennings, who guest hosted Jeopardy! throughout January and much of February, was the one to deliver the clue in question. He guest-hosted the show in place of the late Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the show who passed away in November. Under the category of "Croatia," Jennings stated during the Feb. 10 episode, "Many visitors to the Island of Krk have been inspired to use utter this Wheel of Fortune catchphrase." The answer (well, the question) to this clue? One of the contestants responded, "What is, 'Can I buy a vowel?'" In turn, Jennings said that he was correct and added, "That's right, and not many people get to say that on this stage."

Jennings was one of the many individuals who has been tapped to guest host Jeopardy! in the wake of Trebek's death. In mid-January, he spoke with Action News to express all of his feelings about stepping into Trebek's shoes for the role. He said, "I knew we were all still kind of grieving Alex Trebek in our way, and grieving the loss of Jeopardy! with Alex, which was a part of the ritual of a lot of our lives. But I also wanted to say, 'Hey, it's not going to be the same, but Jeopardy! is going to go on and it's still going to be great with a different host."

Jennings wrapped up his hosting run in late February, telling his followers on Twitter at the time, "That’s a wrap on my six weeks of @Jeopardy guest hosting. Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve. And, as always, thank you Alex." Mike Richards, the executive producer of the show, has since stepped into the host role. In the coming weeks, everyone from Katie Couric to Aaron Rodgers will also take their turns guest-hosting the beloved quiz show competition.