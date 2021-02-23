'Jeopardy!' Fans React to Executive Producer Mike Richards Taking Over as Host
Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards has taken over as the show's new interim host, and fans of the iconic series are taking to social media to share their reactions. Richards is the second guest host of Jeopardy!, stepping in after Ken Jennings, who was the first interim host following the death of Alex Trebek. "I was very fortunate to have a front-row seat to watch and study Alex," Richards said in a statement shared on the Jeopardy! website. "Stepping in as a guest host was incredibly humbling, emotional, and a lot of fun. It will forever be the honor of my life."
During his first episode, Richards paid tribute to Trebek, who passed away in November after a fight with pancreatic cancer. "I just want to say, as Alex said, we’re trying to build a kinder and gentler society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there. See you next time." The heartfelt memorial was a reference to a speech that Trebek gave during the first of his final Jeopardy! episodes. While it's true that Trebek was a one-of-a-kind personality, fans seem to be happy with Richards so far. Scroll down to see what they're saying on Twitter after his first episode.
He is the next Jeopardy host. He has the voice and commands the game.— addie (@addie13625001) February 23, 2021
"I'm loving Mike Richards," one fan gushed.
So far so good! Nice open and a brisk beginning. I’m digging Mike at the mic.— Tony Maciulis (@TonyMaciulis) February 23, 2021
"I love the energy Mike Richards brings to the host's lectern," someone else said.
Only 7min into the episode and Mike Richards MUST BE THE NEW PERMANENT HOST. I love him. LOVE him! #jeopardy #mikerichards— YOW Warrior ⚓🌹🇨🇦💪 (@YOW_Warrior) February 23, 2021
"Really excited to see Mike Richards as the host for the next little while!" a watcher exclaimed. "His experience as a host, as a person with tv experience, and his professional work on the show, will be much appreciated. He certainly has the voice and personality of someone who should be on tv!"
I’d love to see Mike Richards become the next permanent host of Jeopardy. He’s a natural. Warm. Personable. Smart. From seeing him in just one episode, it feels like he’s been hosting for years!— Nathan Kinney (@Nathan_B_Kinney) February 23, 2021
"Mike Richards has the voice, personality and presentation," one other fan tweeted. "He has my vote."
Loved watching with Mike tonight “the show must go on” 🙌— Laura Steele 🎧 (@RealLauraSteele) February 23, 2021
"I'm definitely going to give Mike Richards a chance," somebody else offered. "He seems like he would make a great host!
Mike you’re doing awesome! I like you in the host role. The show must go on :)— Shane Caskanette (@ShaneCaskanette) February 23, 2021
"He did a great job!" a Twitter user added. "Kept the show moving along at a great pace. Loved it."
Can we put Mike Richards as Top 5 for future permanent host? I love his command, control, confidence and mastery @Jeopardy— Le Liberien., MPA 🇱🇷🇺🇸 (@jehu_dee) February 23, 2021
"We watch every night and enjoyed Ken because he's Ken. But Mike seems like a legit game show host - all the boxes are checked for him," one last fan wrote.