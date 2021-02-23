'Jeopardy!' Fans React to Executive Producer Mike Richards Taking Over as Host

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards has taken over as the show's new interim host, and fans of the iconic series are taking to social media to share their reactions. Richards is the second guest host of Jeopardy!, stepping in after Ken Jennings, who was the first interim host following the death of Alex Trebek. "I was very fortunate to have a front-row seat to watch and study Alex," Richards said in a statement shared on the Jeopardy! website. "Stepping in as a guest host was incredibly humbling, emotional, and a lot of fun. It will forever be the honor of my life."

During his first episode, Richards paid tribute to Trebek, who passed away in November after a fight with pancreatic cancer. "I just want to say, as Alex said, we’re trying to build a kinder and gentler society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there. See you next time." The heartfelt memorial was a reference to a speech that Trebek gave during the first of his final Jeopardy! episodes. While it's true that Trebek was a one-of-a-kind personality, fans seem to be happy with Richards so far. Scroll down to see what they're saying on Twitter after his first episode.