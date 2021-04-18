'Jeopardy!' Reveals When Savannah Guthrie Will Guest Host

✖

After unveiling the next gauntlet of Jeopardy! guest hosts, Sony Pictures Television has let fans in on when Savannah Guthrie will take her turn behind the lectern. The Today personality's dates begin on June 14 and will last for the standard two-week period. Her final date is June 25.

In the press release, Guthrie's background not only on Today was stressed but also her status as NBC News' chief legal correspondent. Her "exclusive interviews with newsmakers from presidents to celebrities and other notable figures" were also touted, making sure Jeopardy! fans know she has the academic chops for the coveted role.

Guthrie's stint will follow other upcoming guest hosts' runs. CNN's Anderson Cooper will host from April 19-30, 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker will appear from May 3-14, and The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik (who is also a neuroscientist) will step in for May 31-June 11.

It will also follow already-aired runs from Ken Jennings (Jan. 4-Feb. 19), Mike Richards (Feb. 22 - March 5), Katie Couric (March 8-19), Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22-April 2) and Aaron Rodgers (April 5-16). The only other confirmed host is Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent. However, no date has been set for Gupta's appearances.

Other names being floated around as possible guest hosts include sports broadcaster Joe Buck and Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton. The New York Post reports Buck will host at an undetermined date mid-summer, Sony Pictures Television has not confirmed this news. Burton has not been tapped as an upcoming guest host in any sort of official capacity or behind-the-scenes report. However, he is a clear favorite for the gig when it comes to public opinion. A Change.org petition demanding Burton become the next Jeopardy! host has been signed by more than 240,000 people.