‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Shares Snap From the Show’s Behind-the-Scenes Hanukkah Celebration

Mayim Bialik is getting into the holiday spirit! On Instagram, Bialik posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from Jeopardy‘s Hanukkah celebration, per STL Jewish Light. The Big Bang Theory alum recently served as a guest host for the quiz show as the production team determines who will take over for Alex Trebek on a permanent basis.

The Jeopardy staff is busy celebrating Hanukkah. Bialik noted that she marked the second night of Hanukkah while on the Jeopardy set. She posted two photos, one of herself lighting a menorah and another that featured her posing with the staff of the program. In her caption, Bialik expressed her excitement over being able to mark the occasion alongside the Jeopardy crew.

“Here is me…second night with my @jeopardy family celebrating Chanukah together!!” she wrote. “We sang, I sang in Yiddish, it was really fun. And, approved by the Fire Department!!” While Bialik was a previous guest host for Jeopardy, she stepped into the role once again during Season 38. During a chat with the Today Show, the actor said that she loves being a part of a show with “such a legacy.” She continued to reflect on that very legacy, adding, “I’m doing a job that was done specifically by a very beloved person, so finding a way to make my own mark without being noticeable, because nobody should be thinking that much about the host.”

Jeopardy fans are likely aware that Bialik’s guest-hosting stint already wrapped up at the beginning of November. Former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings has subsequently been serving as the host of the show. But, The Blast reported that Bialik had been hard at work at filming an upcoming Jeopardy special. The publication reported that Bialik would host the first-ever Professor’s Tournament. The tournament will last from Dec. 6 through Dec. 17.

Back when Jeopardy announced that Mike Richards would be the permanent host, they also shared that Bialik would be hosting special tournaments. Of course, while the actor will still be working on special tournaments moving forward, Richards stepped down as the official choice for hosting replacement. He was later fired altogether from both Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, on which he served as an executive producer.