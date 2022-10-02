'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Have Only Met Twice in Person Despite Sharing Hosting Duties

Ken Jenning and Mayim Bialik are still sharing the title "host of Jeopardy," but they have reportedly not spent much time together on that project. The two traded off hosting the game show every week or two last season, and they will apparently do the same for the rest of Season 39. However, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the two have never actually been on the set together.

"It's like Superman and Clark Kent. We're never in the same," Jennings trailed off, joking with an interviewer. He was discussing his cameo appearance on Bialik's sitcom, Call Me Kat. He revealed that the day he shot his episode of Call Me Kat, it was only the second time he had ever met Bialik in person. Before that, the two did a promotional photoshoot for Jeopardy together. Other than that, Jennings said they are never on the set of Jeopardy at the same time and therefore spend no time together.

Despite their unfamiliarity, Bialik spoke highly of Jennings. She told ET: "We're very honored to have him as a figure of himself. But also the whole meta thing of getting to do this together is really special. Any way you cut it, we're very grateful to have a third season. So, to be able to kick it off with such an icon is really special."

Jennings was also enthusiastic about his first chance to appear on a scripted TV show. He reflected that he had grown up on primetime sitcoms like Cheers, Golden Girls and Blossom, and that he felt like he was joining their ranks in a way. He said: "I'm very dazzled by everything... It's an honor to continue that tradition."

While it is scripted, Jennings played a fictionalized version of himself. The episode found Kat seated next to Jennings by chance on a flight home to Louisville, Kentucky. At that point in the story, she was in a state of conflicting emotion and professional turmoil, which Jennings joked was appropriate.

"She's coming from her glamorous vacation and I'm bowled over by her sheer force of personality, just like in real life," he said. "It's gonna be fun."

Jennings will continue hosting Jeopardy for the rest of 2022. The show airs on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET in syndication. Call Me Kat airs on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.