‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Big Behind-the-Scenes Change

Jeopardy! has recently undergone significant changes, both in its personnel and its physical appearance. These developments signal a new era for the long-running program, one that blends tradition with modern ideas.

Lisa Broffman, a key member of the Jeopardy! team for 35 years, has stepped down from her role as co-executive producer. The announcement came during the Oct. 15 episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, where Executive Producer Michael Davies and Producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss shared the news, via TV Insider.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Broffman’s tenure with the show began in 1989, and she had served as co-executive producer for the past decade. Her connection to the Jeopardy! family extends even further back, having worked for Merv Griffin Enterprises since 1976, reports the outlet. Davies, who assumed the role of Executive Producer in 2021, spoke warmly of Broffman’s contributions: “When I came into Jeopardy!, I cannot tell you how much Lisa’s support meant to me and has meant to me. She is the filing system; our entire history sits inside her brain.”

Davies added, “It’s still very tough for me to talk about. Rather like me, Lisa started her career at Merv Griffin Enterprises and worked with Merv and was with Merv when he brought these shows, Wheel and Jeopardy! back into syndication. She’s been around Jeopardy! since day one in syndication, but back on the show since Season 5.”

Foss highlighted Broffman’s integral role in shaping the show, including her involvement in creating the iconic Clue Crew. “Lisa was very much part of the initial idea to have a Clue Crew. I remember meeting her when I first came out to audition. She’s been a mentor and a great friend ever since,” Foss reminisced.

Broffman’s departure coincides with another significant change: the unveiling of a completely revamped set. The Oct. 14 episode introduced viewers to a host of visual and technological upgrades that have modernized the show’s appearance while maintaining its classic essence.

The most notable alteration is the new game board. For the first time in the show’s 60-year history, the 36 individual monitors have been replaced by a single, large electronic video board. This new display showcases all 60 clues, six categories, and dollar amounts simultaneously, providing a sleeker and more dynamic visual experience.

Sam Buttrey, co-host of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, commented on this change on the last episode, per TV Insider: “I don’t know if folks know, one of the exciting things about the Pop Culture set is the debut of the electronic board.” Foss confirmed, “Yes, this was where you first got to get a look at that game board. No longer 36 monitors; a single, giant game board.”

Another welcome change is the highlighted category at the top of the board, which updates with each clue selection. This feature enhances visibility for both viewers at home and contestants who may have minor vision issues. The show has also introduced updated graphics and a new music package for category introductions, further refreshing the audiovisual experience.

In a nod to pre-pandemic practices, host Ken Jennings now stands beside the contestants during the interview segments, creating a more personal interaction. Additionally, a new Final Jeopardy monitor with a glowing gold frame has been installed, complementing the larger game board’s aesthetic.

The timing of these changes is tied to the show’s unique production schedule for Season 41. The episodes that have aired until now were taped during the previous season, before the annual summer hiatus, according to the outlet. The Oct. 14 episode marks the first one actually taped during the current season, featuring fresh clues and the new set.

Some of these upgrades were initially developed for Pop Culture Jeopardy!, a spin-off debuting on Amazon Prime Video in December. The success of these features in the spin-off led to their incorporation into the main show.