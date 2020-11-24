'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Ken Jennings Stepping Into Alex Trebek's Role as Interim Host

Jeopardy! fans loved the producers' decision to tap Ken Jennings as the first person to host an episode of Jeopardy! since Alex Trebek's death. Jennings, who holds several records on the show and won the first Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament. Jennings' first episode as host will air in January, days after the last episode Trebek filmed before his death.

Jennings still holds the record for most consecutive Jeopardy! games won with 74 and has the highest winnings in regular-season play, earning over $2.5 million. The Jeopardy! producers did not name Jennings the permanent replacement for Trebek, instead noting there will be a roster of guests filling in. Jennings will film his first episode on Nov. 30 and it will air during the week of Jan. 11, 2021. Trebek's final episodes will air during the week of Jan. 4, 2021, and Trebek's 10 best episodes will air on the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” executive producer Mike Richards said. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”