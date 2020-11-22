'Jeopardy!' Fans Remember Alex Trebek by Rewatching Classic Episodes on Netflix

By Stephen Andrew

Following the death of Alex Trebek earlier this month, Jeopardy! fans have been remembering the iconic game show host by binging classic episodes of the trivia show on Netflix. The streaming service has six collections of Jeopardy! available for subscribers to stream. One of those is a "Producer's Pick" collection, which features some memorable episodes.

The Canadian-born Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. His final resting place was revealed in his death certificate this past weekend. The beloved game show host's body was cremated and his wife, Jean Trebek, kept the ashes.

Trebek's passing has had a massive impact on Jeopardy! fans everywhere, with many glad over being able to stream episodes of the show to relive his charm and intellectual wit. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on Twitter before the episodes exit the streaming platform on Nov. 27!

"Watching Jeopardy! on Netflix and man, how are they going to replace Trebek? That man was Jeopardy!"

prevnext

"If Netflix doesn’t release the entirety of Alex Trebek’s run as Jeopardy! host, I will be livid. Release it slowly if you want, one season/collection a month or whatever, but release the whole damn thing. Hell, release every single episode ever."

prevnext

"I am always excited to watch Jeopardy! - from rushing home in high school to Netflix today. Jeopardy! made being smart a good thing, and it’s been associated with Alex Trebek my entire life. He will be missed, and so will that feeling."

prevnext

"I cut my cable a month ago and the show I miss by far the most is Jeopardy! I recorded every episode before and binge watched them regularly. I’ve burned through the Netflix episodes. I need to watch this and other remaining episodes. I might just have to get my cable back."

prevnext

"There will never be another like him. So cool seeing all the tributes to him this morning. Netflix Jeopardy! binge session on DECK this week. RIH, Mr. Trebek."

prevnext

"So many on my feed have fond memories of being on Jeopardy! And/or meeting Alex. Watching him on tv (and now Netflix) was equally profound. I wish they streamed in India when I was growing up. His legacy lives on and strong."

prevnext
0comments

"Not Alex!! RIP Alex Trebek. It’s weird, I’ve been watching the latest season of Jeopardy! on Netflix thinking Alex was doing much better and that everything was okay, completely ignoring the COVID aspect, wanting it to have been taped this year."

prev
Start the Conversation

of