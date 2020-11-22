'Jeopardy!' Fans Remember Alex Trebek by Rewatching Classic Episodes on Netflix

Following the death of Alex Trebek earlier this month, Jeopardy! fans have been remembering the iconic game show host by binging classic episodes of the trivia show on Netflix. The streaming service has six collections of Jeopardy! available for subscribers to stream. One of those is a "Producer's Pick" collection, which features some memorable episodes.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

The Canadian-born Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. His final resting place was revealed in his death certificate this past weekend. The beloved game show host's body was cremated and his wife, Jean Trebek, kept the ashes.

Trebek's passing has had a massive impact on Jeopardy! fans everywhere, with many glad over being able to stream episodes of the show to relive his charm and intellectual wit. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on Twitter before the episodes exit the streaming platform on Nov. 27!