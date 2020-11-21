'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek's Death Certificate Reveals Final Resting Place

✖

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's final resting place was revealed in his death certificate. The beloved game show host's body was cremated and his wife, Jean Trebek, kept his ashes. Trebek died on Nov. 8 following a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 80.

The death certificate, obtained by The Blast, shows Trebek's occupation as "quiz show host" and said he worked in the entertainment business for 60 years. It also confirmed Jean asked for his remains to be cremated and his ashes are kept in their Studio City, California home. Pancreatic cancer was listed as the cause of death. It also lists Trebek's full name, George Alexander Trebek.

Following Trebek's death, Jean shared a wedding photo on Instagram and thanked Trebek's millions of fans for their support and condolences. "My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she wrote. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek." Trebek is survived by his two children with Jean, Matthew, and Emily. He also adopted first wife Elaine Callie's daughter, Nicky.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and spent much of the rest of his life raising awareness for the disease. On Thursday, a special Jeopardy! episode aired with Trebek reminding viewers it was World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Trebek also wore a purple ribbon pinned to his suit lapel and a purple tie. "If you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms I have talked about in the past, then, by all means, get to a doctor," Trebek said. "Get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease."

Trebek filmed his last Jeopardy! episode on Oct. 29, less than two weeks before his death. His final episode will air on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Sony, which produces the series, has not announced a replacement host. Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy! over 35 years, setting the Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show.

"This is an enormous loss for the Jeopardy! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans," Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement following Trebek's death. "He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever."