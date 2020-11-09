'Jeopardy!' Fans Remember Alex Trebek By Binging Classic Episodes on Netflix

Following the death of Alex Trebek Jeopardy! fans have been remembering the iconic game show host by binging classic episodes of the trivia show on Netflix. The streaming service has six collections of Jeopardy! available for subscribers to stream. One of those is a "Producer's Pick" collection, which features some memorable episodes.

Trebek died on Sunday, with the show's Twitter account sharing the sad news. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," read the tweet. "Thank you, Alex." Trebek was 80 years old at the time of his death. No official cause of death has been announced, but Trebek had previously announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek's passing has had a massive impact on Jeopardy! fans everywhere, with many glad that they're able to stream episodes of the show, to relive Trebek's charm and intellectual wit. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on Twitter.