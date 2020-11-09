'Jeopardy!' Fans Remember Alex Trebek By Binging Classic Episodes on Netflix

By Stephen Andrew

Following the death of Alex Trebek Jeopardy! fans have been remembering the iconic game show host by binging classic episodes of the trivia show on Netflix. The streaming service has six collections of Jeopardy! available for subscribers to stream. One of those is a "Producer's Pick" collection, which features some memorable episodes.

Trebek died on Sunday, with the show's Twitter account sharing the sad news. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," read the tweet. "Thank you, Alex." Trebek was 80 years old at the time of his death. No official cause of death has been announced, but Trebek had previously announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek's passing has had a massive impact on Jeopardy! fans everywhere, with many glad that they're able to stream episodes of the show, to relive Trebek's charm and intellectual wit. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on Twitter.

"Watching Jeopardy! on Netflix and man, how are they going to replace Trebek? That man was Jeopardy!"

"If Netflix doesn’t release the entirety of Alex Trebek’s run as Jeopardy! host, I will be livid. Release it slowly if you want, one season/collection a month or whatever, but release the whole damn thing. Hell, release every single episode ever."

"I am always excited to watch Jeopardy! - from rushing home in high school to Netflix today. Jeopardy! made being smart a good thing, and it’s been associated with Alex Trebek my entire life. He will be missed, and so will that feeling."

"I cut my cable a month ago and the show I miss by far the most is Jeopardy! I recorded every episode before and binge watched them regularly. I’ve burned through the Netflix episodes. I need to watch this and other remaining episodes. I might just have to get my cable back."

"There will never be another like him. So cool seeing all the tributes to him this morning. Netflix Jeopardy! binge session on DECK this week. RIH, Mr. Trebek."

"So many on my feed have fond memories of being on Jeopardy! And/or meeting Alex. Watching him on tv (and now Netflix) was equally profound. I wish they streamed in India when I was growing up. His legacy lives on and strong."

"Not Alex!! RIP Alex Trebek. It’s weird, I’ve been watching the latest season of Jeopardy! on Netflix thinking Alex was doing much better and that everything was okay, completely ignoring the COVID aspect, wanting it to have been taped this year."

