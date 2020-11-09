'Jeopardy!' Fans Remember Alex Trebek By Binging Classic Episodes on Netflix
Following the death of Alex Trebek Jeopardy! fans have been remembering the iconic game show host by binging classic episodes of the trivia show on Netflix. The streaming service has six collections of Jeopardy! available for subscribers to stream. One of those is a "Producer's Pick" collection, which features some memorable episodes.
Trebek died on Sunday, with the show's Twitter account sharing the sad news. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," read the tweet. "Thank you, Alex." Trebek was 80 years old at the time of his death. No official cause of death has been announced, but Trebek had previously announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek's passing has had a massive impact on Jeopardy! fans everywhere, with many glad that they're able to stream episodes of the show, to relive Trebek's charm and intellectual wit. Scroll down to see what they are saying about it on Twitter.
Shock and horror!! You’ve never watched?!?!?
Netflix, my friend. Jeopardy is now on Netflix. You can repent of your wicked ways. pic.twitter.com/cdWx3C4hYn— Rachel Enns (@MadAboutPaper) November 9, 2020
"Watching Jeopardy! on Netflix and man, how are they going to replace Trebek? That man was Jeopardy!"
prevnext
RIP the actual host with the most, Alex Trebek. We had a quarantine tradition where my dad and I watched Jeopardy every night. He kept score then told my mom how many I got right. He took it v srsly. I decided to prank him by watching it on Netflix beforehand and my mom was like pic.twitter.com/O4qcINI04l— alexandra dole (@alexandradole) November 9, 2020
The real dream is for them to put up more (every?) Jeopardy episode up on Netflix instead of the weird ‘collections’ they have been putting up.— Jack Thomason (@VinylJack) November 9, 2020
"If Netflix doesn’t release the entirety of Alex Trebek’s run as Jeopardy! host, I will be livid. Release it slowly if you want, one season/collection a month or whatever, but release the whole damn thing. Hell, release every single episode ever."
prevnext
jeopardy! came up on my netflix and i felt instantly sick— ames. (@pocketamy_) November 9, 2020
Alex Trebek!!!! 😪 R.I.P I've see every episode of Jeopardy.(that is available on netflix) Thank you for many many years of entertainment and knowledge. X— Louise Creane (@Louaaaze) November 9, 2020
"I am always excited to watch Jeopardy! - from rushing home in high school to Netflix today. Jeopardy! made being smart a good thing, and it’s been associated with Alex Trebek my entire life. He will be missed, and so will that feeling."
prevnext
and polite and kind. i'm a relatively new fan of jeopardy thanks to the fact i can watch it on netflix now, and it's heartbreaking to lose him.— ☆°˖✧miggie pop✧˖°☆ (@viceanglais) November 9, 2020
I want the entirety of Jeopardy on Netflix. I’m gonna miss him.— Jason Morse (@BeardAndBoujeee) November 9, 2020
"I cut my cable a month ago and the show I miss by far the most is Jeopardy! I recorded every episode before and binge watched them regularly. I’ve burned through the Netflix episodes. I need to watch this and other remaining episodes. I might just have to get my cable back."
prevnext
In the honor and recognition of Alex Trebek’s legendary 8,200 episode career, @netflix needs to re-air the entire Jeopardy! catalog— Nicholas Polisno (@nick_polisano) November 9, 2020
@VOCMOpenline how did I not know that jeopardy is on Netflix??
I know what I’ll be watching during my dinner tonight!— Raphael de L’Ghetto (@RaphaelDLGhetto) November 9, 2020
"There will never be another like him. So cool seeing all the tributes to him this morning. Netflix Jeopardy! binge session on DECK this week. RIH, Mr. Trebek."
prevnext
I implore y’all to go on Netflix and re-watch jeopardy! My mans Alex was the king of shade😭 https://t.co/WHISocdWeK— Martha May Whovier🎄 (@_nayssa) November 9, 2020
I’m so sad at this news. I love Jeopardy and have watched every episode available on Netflix. He seemed like such a nice man 😢— Just Sheena (@sheenz_m_) November 9, 2020
"So many on my feed have fond memories of being on Jeopardy! And/or meeting Alex. Watching him on tv (and now Netflix) was equally profound. I wish they streamed in India when I was growing up. His legacy lives on and strong."
prevnext
😰 Why?
I have always been a jeopardy fan since I was 10. From cable to Netflix, I still watch this. And I always join the narrator whenever he says, “Here’s your host - Alex Trebek!” https://t.co/wN6uAiYZ3e— Chari Macalino (@thecharidiaries) November 9, 2020
@netflix make all of "Jeopardy" free for a month. We need this.— Midwonntar (@ConalDarcy) November 9, 2020
"Not Alex!! RIP Alex Trebek. It’s weird, I’ve been watching the latest season of Jeopardy! on Netflix thinking Alex was doing much better and that everything was okay, completely ignoring the COVID aspect, wanting it to have been taped this year."
prev
saddest news huhu. i watched jeopardy episodes on netflix during the pandemic to keep me sane. my sister and i also play j6 on the google home every weekday. will definitely miss Alex's subtle yet vibrant energy :( https://t.co/GS2uYRBvya— Jyle Sulit (@ljsulit) November 9, 2020