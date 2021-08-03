'Jeopardy!' Fans Praise David Faber's Performance as the 'Stuff Dreams Are Made Of'

After LeVar Burton's highly anticipated week as Jeopardy! host, David Faber is serving as the guest host for a week starting Monday. Faber, 57, is a business journalist, serving as a co-host of CNBC's Squawk on the Street morning show. After his first episode, Jeopardy! fans praised Faber's hosting style, even though many are not aware of his day job.

Faber will serve as Jeopardy! guest host through Friday, Aug. 6. He is just one of many journalists to fill on for the late Alex Trebek while the Jeopardy! producers decide on who will be the permanent host. Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Savannah Guthrie, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts have all hosted before Faber. He is also the next-to-last guest host, as Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck will finish out the season with his Aug. 9-13 hosting gig.

Faber joined CNBC back in 1993. In addition to his work on Squawk on the Street, he also produces documentaries for the network. He won a Peabody Award in 2005 for the documentary The Age of Walmart. His books include The Faber Report (2002), And Then The Roof Caved In (2009), and House of Cards: The Origins Of The Collapse (2010). He previously competed in the 2012 Jeopardy! Power Players Tournament, beating Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Dana Perino, notes Esquire.