'Jeopardy!' Fans Praise David Faber's Performance as the 'Stuff Dreams Are Made Of'
After LeVar Burton's highly anticipated week as Jeopardy! host, David Faber is serving as the guest host for a week starting Monday. Faber, 57, is a business journalist, serving as a co-host of CNBC's Squawk on the Street morning show. After his first episode, Jeopardy! fans praised Faber's hosting style, even though many are not aware of his day job.
Faber will serve as Jeopardy! guest host through Friday, Aug. 6. He is just one of many journalists to fill on for the late Alex Trebek while the Jeopardy! producers decide on who will be the permanent host. Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Savannah Guthrie, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts have all hosted before Faber. He is also the next-to-last guest host, as Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck will finish out the season with his Aug. 9-13 hosting gig.
Faber joined CNBC back in 1993. In addition to his work on Squawk on the Street, he also produces documentaries for the network. He won a Peabody Award in 2005 for the documentary The Age of Walmart. His books include The Faber Report (2002), And Then The Roof Caved In (2009), and House of Cards: The Origins Of The Collapse (2010). He previously competed in the 2012 Jeopardy! Power Players Tournament, beating Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Dana Perino, notes Esquire.
Already enjoying @davidfaber .— SharonG (@LvsAnimals) August 2, 2021
Well spoken, misery tone of voice,but most of all, he doesn't treat contestants as children.
Very professional.
"Well, your amazing team here really just kept trying to get me to be myself," Faber said of the advice he received from the Jeopardy! producers in a video the show released last week. "You know, there’s not that many opportunities in the game — because the game is the star — to show a lot of yourself. And really, I wanted to just focus on the gameplay. But they did tell me to smile, to try to have fun, which I tried to do, to loosen up a bit. That was all great advice, to be enthusiastic, obviously, and supportive of the contestants as well."prevnext
This guy is a host. He pronounces everything properly, he annunciates everything well, he has a natural rhythm. He is absolutely the most like Alex Trebec. Hands down. I have liked most of the guest hosts. I think they did a great job. But this guy is a natural. Very well done.— RCF4400 (@Capecod4400) August 3, 2021
Faber hosted Jeopardy! at home with his friends to prepare. “A bunch of my friends showed up to be contestants, to have me be there, and then a few others just to listen and critique,” he said. “It actually ended up being very helpful.”prevnext
He definitely did a great job on night one. It’s taken some of the hosts a few nights to find their groove.— Jessica (@lillolee) August 3, 2021
The CNBC host's charity of choice is the Robin Hood Foundation, which fights poverty in New York City. Jeopardy! will make a donation to the organization that matches the winnings of all contestants during Faber's week of hosting. So far, Jeopardy! has donated $2 million to charities picked by the guest hosts.prevnext
I thought he had been the best so far. I think it’s best to have someone that’s not a celebrity. He seemed so comfortable, not “ trying too hard” like many other guest hosts.— NancyE (@NancyE54451193) August 2, 2021
“New York has always had a lot of people who are having a rough go,” Faber said in a statement. “So, I wanted to try to focus on my hometown.”prevnext
David Faber, after only one appearance on Jeopardy I have put you on my short list to replace Alex Trebek. What a difference it makes when a guest host comes prepared to do his/her job. We’ll done! Ken J. and Aaron R. are the other two.— Stephen (@moineau182) August 3, 2021
"He is doing a good job and flows naturally. My 78 YO mom is enjoying him also, let's see how the remainder of the week goes," one fan tweeted.prevnext
He is the stuff dreams are made of as a Jeopardy host. Intelligent, personable, articulate, natural, and connects well with the contestants. Great job!— Jane Hegarty (@roostersarecool) August 3, 2021
"I wasn’t familiar with him but he’s doing a great job! He’s natural, and somehow soothing," another viewer wrote. "Maybe a new favorite for me."prev