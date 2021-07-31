'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's Hosting Stint Wraps, and Fans Are Weighing In
Jeopardy! finally let its most-hyped guest host, LeVar Burton, have his time behind the lectern, and watchers are weighing in. Burton had waves of online support as Alex Trebek's replacement, primarily due to his engaging work as the host of Reading Rainbow for 23 years. While the Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation actor only got one week to host compared to earlier hosts' two, he did all he could to make it count.
Peering through reactions on Twitter, there are a ton of positive comments calling for Burton as the full-time host of Jeopardy!, filling the role Trebek held until his death last year. However, some people seem a bit jaded in reaction to all the hype the 64-year-old has garnered in recent months. Some viewers are also zeroing in on an error he made during the very first round he hosted, saying that alone should disqualify him. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Burton's week as host (which came amidst an impressive win streak).
It was a great week! You were a fantastic host. I hadn’t watched Jeopardy since Alex passed, but I watched every night you hosted. I hope Jeopardy decides to bring you back permanently. 🤎— TerminatorLX🦾🏳️🌈✊🏽🌊🍑🖖🏽 (@TerminatorLx) July 31, 2021
There were some slightly awkward pauses, but I think he did great and his genuine enthusiasm is wonderful.— Vincenzo Marsden (@VincenzoMarsden) July 31, 2021
Now make him the permanent host! He killed it, you know it, the fans all want it, what's the delay? Just do it already!!!— Sweetmomb (@sweetmomb) July 31, 2021
Probably one of my least favorite guest hosts so far. His hosting style was more a kin to something you'd expect on Nickelodeon rather than Jeopardy! It's too bad because I really was looking forward to his hosting but the yelling and overly excited style was way off.
I agree Sharon!! Nothing personal about Lavar- he looks great, but his timing is really awkward. Also, interactions with contestants is weird and needs to stop the “Yes!” & “Correct!” like they were dummies who surprised him they got it right. 🙁— JoAnna (@JoAnnaC923) July 31, 2021
[Levar Burton] deserves another chance, when he doesn't have a runaway contestant all week long," another person wrote. "It would have been difficult for anyone to deal with Matt's unusual style & complete owning of the game each night. I thought he did a wonderful job, given these constraints.
The hyper technical Jeopardy fans, didn’t like your hiccups over your “one-day” of taping.
I really enjoyed it. I think the mistakes show your humanity.
Even Alex had to deal with hate from Art Fleming fans, you know.— Trae McPherson (@TraeMcP1789) July 31, 2021
Such a phenomenal host! Honestly hadn't tuned in in a while, but committed to watch this week," a fan on the more positive side of things wrote. "There's a few generations of people who are getting excited about Jeopardy because of what's possible with Mr. Burton. I'm locked in!