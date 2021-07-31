'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's Hosting Stint Wraps, and Fans Are Weighing In

Jeopardy! finally let its most-hyped guest host, LeVar Burton, have his time behind the lectern, and watchers are weighing in. Burton had waves of online support as Alex Trebek's replacement, primarily due to his engaging work as the host of Reading Rainbow for 23 years. While the Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation actor only got one week to host compared to earlier hosts' two, he did all he could to make it count.

Peering through reactions on Twitter, there are a ton of positive comments calling for Burton as the full-time host of Jeopardy!, filling the role Trebek held until his death last year. However, some people seem a bit jaded in reaction to all the hype the 64-year-old has garnered in recent months. Some viewers are also zeroing in on an error he made during the very first round he hosted, saying that alone should disqualify him. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Burton's week as host (which came amidst an impressive win streak).