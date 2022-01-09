Mayim Bialik Jokes About the Part of Her ‘Jeopardy’ Experience That Left Her Feeling Very Stupid

Mayim Bialik has learned a lot since hosting Jeopardy!. Although, she joked during a recent interview that she’s also felt the “stupidest” while on the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bialik opened up about her Jeopardy guest-hosting stint while on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday.

During the discussion, Bialik and Kelly Clarkson joked about how watching one episode of Jeopardy can make them feel “stupid.” Clarkson even joked that getting even one answer right would make her day. At that point, the Big Bang Theory alum went on to chronicle how hosting Jeopardy! has made her feel at her “stupidest.” Bialik, who holds a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, joked, “If you want to feel the stupidest, sit in the writer’s room.”

Even though Bialik joked that sitting in the Jeopardy! writers’ room didn’t make her feel like the brightest bulb, she had nothing but lovely things to say about the quiz show’s production team. She continued about the writing staff, “I don’t understand it. I mean, these people have knowledge that is so beautiful.” Of course, the actor also reflected on her Jeopardy! hosting stint so far. This past season, Bialik and Ken Jennings have been filling in as the show decides on Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement.

“It’s very fun,” Bialik said. “I mean, it’s very fast-paced. We film five episodes a day. There’s someone in my ear telling me things all day, which is its own kind of madness.” It was originally announced that Bialik and Jennings would be filling in as guest hosts until the end of the year. But, in December, Jeopardy! revealed that they would be staying on as guest hosts as their search for Trebek’s replacement continues.

A show statement read, “We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy!” They also announced that Michael Davies will remain as executive producer for the rest of Season 38. That announcement came in light of the scandal surrounding former executive producer Mike Richards, who was tapped to be the permanent host before he stepped down. He was later fired from both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, both of which he served as an executive producer.