‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Come up Short Identifying Impeachment Lead Prosecutor Adam Schiff

Following the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament, the game show is back to its regular schedule, and on a recent episode some of the contestants had a hard time identifying Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. When the clue worth $12,000 was chosen, a photo of Schiff popped up alongside a hint that read, “One-fifty-third of California’s House delegation is this House Intelligence Committee chairman.” Unfortunately, none of the contestants recognized the lawmaker, and so none of them buzzed in.

Many of those who saw the scene play out live have since taken to social media to comment on it, with one person tweeting, “I was laughing SO hard last night when this happened.”

“Too busy reading up on words, battles, waterways, etc they don’t care apparently,” someone else quipped.

And I didn’t see the other contestants.

$500 Impeachment, Alex

This President was recently Impeached by the House.

No response

ALEX, That would be Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/lXd8Qd44W0 — piratestrosfan (@EddieTheTEXAN) January 16, 2020

The Daily Mail pointed out that the three contestants not being familiar with Schiff couple possibly be explained by the fact that the show tapes about 3 months in advance, and affiliates do not receive them until a day or two ahead of their air date.

By this presumed time line, it does stand to reason that Schiff would not have had quite as much visibility in the media back when the episode was filmed, as opposed to how much he has not that the impeachment hearings have moved to the Senate.

That’s because Trump has them primed to look for a ‘pencil neck’. — Jack Howarth (@HowarthJW) January 16, 2020

The new episode of Jeopardy! came after the epic Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament, which saw contestant Ken Jennings awarded the title of all-time greatest Jeopardy! player.

Facing off against fellow Jeopardy! greats Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, Jennings battle his way through many rounds, and ultimately came on top.

He praised his competitors, however, for their incredible Jeopardy! skills, saying of Holzhauer that he “is a player so dominant that, when he took on the strongest players ever in his sport, they both had to adopt his exact style of play just to contain him. THAT’s a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Commenting on Rutter, Jennings said: “[He[ got some tough breaks in this tourney, but real Jeopardy-heads know him as the guy who beat me in three straight tournament finals. For over a decade, he’s really had the only credible claim as the Jeopardy GOAT.”

For those who missed the Jeopardy! GOAT tournament, there are still multiple ways to watch, which we have detailed here.