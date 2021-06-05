Watch: 'Jeopardy!' Latest Champion Wins Over Viewers With Her Wild Facial Expressions

✖

Brooklyn attorney Julia Markham Cameron won two Jeopardy! games this week, picking up fans along the way for her wild facial expressions. Cameron was animated throughout her victories, although she proved to be a skilled player by getting enough clues correct to move on to next week. The long-running game show is now being hosted by former The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik.

Cameron made her Jeopardy! debut during Thursday night's episode. The Final Jeopardy clue was in the 17th Century Frenchman category. "Pope Urban VIII once said, 'If there is a God,' this French minister 'will have much to answer for. If not, he had a successful life,'" read the clue. All three players got the correct response, "Who is Cardinal Richelieu." However, Cameron was running away with the game, and became the new Jeopardy! champion with $16,450.

I won't lie, I was a bit mesmerized with Julia's WTF expressions. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/7RGbuPmiNH — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) June 4, 2021

On Friday night, the Final Jeopardy category was 17th Century Writing. "This 17th-century work quotes the Book of Job, 'Behold the giants groan under water, and they that dwell with them,'" read the clue. The correct response was "What is Leviathan." None of the contestants got the correct response, but Cameron still edged out her competition. Her two-day total was $26,250.

Cameron's expressions have brought a fun element to the last two games of the week that has been unavoidable for many fans. "I won't lie, I was a bit mesmerized with Julia's WTF expressions," one person wrote. "Okay... Julia on Jeopardy is the cutest and most human contestant ever," another wrote. "The first time laughed watching Jeopardy. That Julia chick is quite the character I hope she [has] a long winning streak. All the Julia haters can f#$k OF#," another commented. "I hope Julia never loses," another wrote.

However, there are several negative comments about Cameron, with some suggesting she is too animated or that the quirky expressions are getting old quickly. "Ok, the first two times Julia tried to be awkward, I thought it was cute. Now, it is plain annoying," one person wrote.

Bialik will continue hosting Jeopardy! through June 11. After her, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie takes over from June 14 to June 25. CNN's Sanjay Gupta, Good Morning America anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, actor LeVar Burton, CNBC's David Faber, and Fox Sports' Joe Buck are the remaining guest hosts before the season ends on Aug. 13.