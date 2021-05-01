'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Thoughts on Anderson Cooper's Hosting Stint

Anderson Cooper wrapped up his Jeopardy! stint on Friday, and fans of the quiz show are sounding off. The Anderson Cooper 360° host's two-week stint was marred a bit by controversy, due to multiple days of headlines due to a contestant allegedly flashing a white power symbol to mark his third consecutive win. However, many fans of the show are staying focused on the program itself. Based on the reactions on Twitter, the overall sentiment is positive. Many complimented Cooper — who is also known for hosting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage and the ABC reality competition The Mole — for his overall demeanor and hosting abilities. Many said he was the guest host that most mirror the trademark style of late host Alex Trebek. While there were a few naysayers rooting for Ken Jennings and Aaron Rodgers, Cooper certainly seemed to impress most. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Anderson Cooper as Jeopardy! guest host.

.@andersoncooper with that gentle last name correction...💕 Also, 🤯. https://t.co/XuXoDdXjPD — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 24, 2021 "Anderson Cooper is the best guest ever!!" one fan wrote. "He runs the show like Alex used to, He is definitely the best!!! Even sound alot like him, would love to see him permanent!!" prevnext

Answer: He’s a brilliant journalist, terrific Jeopardy guest host, and has a beautiful baby boy. Question: Who is @andersoncooper?? — Joyce (@JoyceSja5848) April 26, 2021 "Omg, i have been such a fan of you for so long," one admirer wrote directly to Cooper. "i think this would be a perfect fit for you permanently!! So proud and happy for you!! [heart emojis] and your choices for donations are admirable!" prevnext

A total of $138,197 has been raised for @justicedefends during @andersoncooper’s final week as guest host! The funds will enable Justice Defenders to train more people in prison to become paralegals and get law degrees, to ensure everyone has access to a fair hearing. pic.twitter.com/AyqMzMfJ5X — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 30, 2021 "Anderson Cooper has been an exceptional guest Jeopardy host!" a third fan wrote. "The hands-down best since Alex, IMO. He’s engaging, smooth, makes it look easy. A natural." prevnext

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, Getty) "Please make Anderson the permanent host," another Jeopardy! viewer tweeted. "He has an awesome curiosity and empathy that makes him so amazing. And I love the charity that he raised money for as well." prevnext

@andersoncooper on @Jeopardy brings me JOY. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/McnPSSwXgW — Hellbent (@highdeez) April 24, 2021 "Good job Mr. Cooper! You have acquitted yourself quite well in your 2 weeks of guest hosting and were a pleasure to watch," another game show fan wrote. "You had moments of humor and didn't always have the same response to incorrect answers. Definitely one of the better guests hosts; it was an honor." prevnext