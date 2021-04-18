'Jeopardy!' Fans Want Aaron Rodgers as the Permanent Host

Aaron Rodgers wrapped up his two-week Jeopardy! stint on Friday, and the reviews are in. While some are still looking for the perfect replacement for late host Alex Trebek, lots of Jeopardy! viewers think the Green Bay Packers quarterback is the perfect fit. Rodgers' run, which went from April 5-16, comes after guest stints from Ken Jennings (Jan. 4-Feb. 19), Mike Richards (Feb. 22 - March 5), Katie Couric (March 8-19) and Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22-April 2).

While there are still plenty of guest hosts to come, such as Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Rodgers seems to be the frontrunner thus far. The former Celebrity Jeopardy! winner has stated that he's open to taking the full-time gig is asked, and it might not even interfere with his NFL career. So, it's not unthinkable that we could see Rogers permanently replace Trebek one day. Scroll through to see some of the Jeopardy! fans singing his praises.