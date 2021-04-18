'Jeopardy!' Fans Want Aaron Rodgers as the Permanent Host
Aaron Rodgers wrapped up his two-week Jeopardy! stint on Friday, and the reviews are in. While some are still looking for the perfect replacement for late host Alex Trebek, lots of Jeopardy! viewers think the Green Bay Packers quarterback is the perfect fit. Rodgers' run, which went from April 5-16, comes after guest stints from Ken Jennings (Jan. 4-Feb. 19), Mike Richards (Feb. 22 - March 5), Katie Couric (March 8-19) and Dr. Mehmet Oz (March 22-April 2).
While there are still plenty of guest hosts to come, such as Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Rodgers seems to be the frontrunner thus far. The former Celebrity Jeopardy! winner has stated that he's open to taking the full-time gig is asked, and it might not even interfere with his NFL career. So, it's not unthinkable that we could see Rogers permanently replace Trebek one day. Scroll through to see some of the Jeopardy! fans singing his praises.
This is great. Somehow can Aaron be the permanent host? https://t.co/fz06fT1zjT— Buffalo’sMagicBeaneStalk🦬 (@RyanVolkman1) April 17, 2021
"Life-long Jeopardy fan, and a solid vote for Aaron Rodgers to be permanent host!" one viewer tweeted. "He's a natural, and just what the show needs at this point in time!"
I’m not a football fan, but hope Arron Rodgers is named Jeopardy’s next long term host. My favorite of all the guest hosts to date, by a mile. https://t.co/lh1h0ho0yW— Bethie from the Block (@WallachBeth) April 18, 2021
"My family and I are nightly Jeopardy viewers, we greatly enjoyed Aaron Rodgers as host these past 2 weeks and would be thrilled to see him as permanent host in the future. Thank you," a second fan tweeted.
Before you disagree, actually watch him host Jeopardy. Rodgers is the correct replacement.— Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) April 17, 2021
"He seems to be a natural," another viewer wrote. "Imagine him not being a talking head on another football analysis show. It's not like we need another one I would start watching Jeopardy again The void left by Alex needs a Superstar to honor his memory. Aaron Rodgers is Super Star."
Aaron Rodgers is the best @Jeopardy host. He has a higher upside because of his growth in a week. Rodgers has his own spin on the game that serves as a terrific fit. Charisma works too. pic.twitter.com/s78pYqoheZ— Jeff Hullinger (@11hullinger) April 16, 2021
"Aaron Rodgers is better as the Jeopardy host than he is as a quarterback and he's a damn good quarterback," another person said. "He'll never be Trebek but he's the best replacement so far."
Being a fan of both Jeopardy! and the Chicago Bears, the Packers QB becoming the new host should be my worst nightmare but I must admit Aaron Rodgers is fantastic https://t.co/3wDvCRVhWc— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 13, 2021
"I had never heard of Aaron Rodgers until I saw him on Jeopardy, and I think he comes closest to the style Alex Trebek embodied: low-key, sweet, kind, unimposing, poised, intelligent," a new Rodgers fan wrote. "He would make an excellent permanent host. I’d love to see him in that spot permanently."prevnext
We love Aaron Rodgers! He’s our pick for permanent host! ❤️— Kimberly H. 🌊 🤓 🌻 🧵💡 (@Quilterkimm) April 14, 2021
"Loved Aaron Rodgers on Jeopardy the past 2 weeks," another Jeopardy! watcher wrote. "I know he'd rather play football, but I hope he comes back to Jeopardy again! Thanks, Aaron!"
Never saw this plot twist coming:
Aaron Rodgers is the best Jeopardy host and the only one I want filling in Alex Trebek’s shoes.— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) April 14, 2021
"Aaron Rodgers best replacement. He embodies all the qualities we loved in Alex Trebek. Humble articulate calm," yet another person added.