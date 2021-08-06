'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek's Suggested Replacement Laura Coates Sparks Discussion Across Social Media

Sony Pictures Television's apparent decision to go with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards as the late Alex Trebek's permanent replacement has caused a firestorm, following a season of buzzy celebrity guest hosts. After Variety reported Richards was in talks with Sony for the role, the decision was met with widespread disappointment, especially after many dug into Richards' controversial past at The Price Is Right. Others pointed out that Trebek had suggested CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates as a potential replacement if producers wanted to hire a woman.

During a July 2018 episode of TMZ's OBJECTified, Trebek was asked who he would like to see replace him. He first suggested Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust, then Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. If the producers wanted to hire a woman, he suggested Coates. "Incredibly honored & humbled [Jeopardy! host] Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius)," Coates tweeted after learning of Trebek's wishlist.

Less than a year after his TMZ interview, Trebek announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2019. He continued hosting the show up until his death in November 2020. After his diagnosis, he was asked more often who he would like to see replace him, and he almost always joked about Betty White. However, he also said in January 2020 he would have no say in who could replace him.