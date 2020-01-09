‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Weighs in on His Possible Replacement

Alex Trebek may not have any plans to leave Jeopardy! in the immediate future, but he has a few thoughts about who would eventually replace him as the face of the long-running quiz show. Speaking at the Television Critics’ Association winter tour, the 79-year-old host admitted that he’ll eventually leave his post. Although he indicated he wouldn’t be involved in making that call.

“No, it’s not a decision that would be up to me and I would not make myself available to presenting an opinion,” the longtime host said, adding he “would leave it up to the people in charge.”

Trebek was also asked about the ongoing trend of celebrity game show hosts, and if he’d prefer that kind of successor to the more traditional choice.

“I don’t know, are there many unemployed professional game show hosts out there right now,” Trebek joked. And while he said he’d be recusing himself from the conversation about who would be the next host of Jeopardy!, it turns out he did have a celebrity.

“When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman and she’ll have to be bright. She’ll have to have a good sense of humor.’ Betty White, [there’s] my choice.”

Talk of Trebek’s retirement and inevitable replacement has been a question on fans’ minds since it was announced that he had stage four pancreatic cancer in March of 2018. Despite some ups and downs with his treatment, he’s fulfilled his hosting duties on Jeopardy! since then.

This week, the three biggest winners in the show’s history have been facing off in the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament. Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have competed in two of the three scheduled rounds. Jennings took home the top prize Tuesday night, while Holzhauer racked up a win on Wednesday.

Despite being the biggest winner in Jeopardy! history, Rutter came in third both nights. While this didn’t go unnoticed by viewers on Twitter, Trebek pointed out to Good Morning America prior to the tournament that none of them should be counted out.

“There are elements that favor each of the three guys,” Trebek said about the big three. “They didn’t win all that money by accident.”

The final round of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver