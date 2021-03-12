Jennifer Garner Addresses 'Alias' Reboot Prospects

✖

First breaking out onto the scene with the hit ABC spy-drama Alias in 2001, Jennifer Garner became a household name thanks to her on-screen counterpart, double-agent Sydney Bristow. But with the show now currently streaming on Disney+ in select regions and a revival renaissance in full swing, would the mom-of-three ever consider returning to the action thriller, which ran for five seasons?

In a feature for The Hollywood Reporter, the "queen of nice," Garner opened up about the prospects and speculation surrounding a potential reboot, admitting she would be totally down for a return. "Sign me up," she said, teasing how she would "grab Bradley [Cooper] by the scruff of his neck." News of a potential reboot ever happening first broke in 2018 when THR spoke to Garner, who admitted she was not involved in any of the plans but was interested.

"I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it," she said at the time. "I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can't imagine it being that serious yet because I haven't heard anything about it at all."

This past December, Garner took to Instagram to reminisce about her time on the series upon hitting a milestone of 10 million followers. As a gift for fans, she recreated the memorable and steamy bikini scene from Alias in which her character, Sydney, emerges from a pool in slow motion while sporting a two-piece blue bikini, grabs a towel and proceeds to unhook her top.

Of course, this time around Garner made a few minor tweaks, which included her wearing a wetsuit instead of a two-piece and a pair of protective goggles. "I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community," she captioned the post alongside side-by-side clips. "To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, [Nicole King Solaka] and my publicist (hi, @Meredith) I would never post."

Currently starring in the Netflix original movie, Yes Day, Garner already has her next features lined up among the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo with The Adam Project about a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self; an Apple TV+ limited series with Alias showrunner J.J. Abrams; and another Netflix movie about a full-family body swap.