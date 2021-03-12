✖

After first introducing fans via social media posts to what has now been a longstanding tradition with her own children, Jennifer Garner is breathing life into a parenting trend that sounds bananas but is, in fact, a pretty fun, liberating tool for both children and parents. Based on the 2009 book by Amy Krause Rosenthal where parents bait their children into good deeds for the reward of a day encompassing just about anything, Netflix’s Yes Day is a charmingly wholesome and sweet family movie, but it’s also not entirely inventive.

With Garner teaming up with director Miguel Arteta almost seven years after their last collaboration in Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, the pair tread a similar path with Yes Day, which sees her character at the helm of the Torres household. Constantly feeling like they say no to their children and co-workers, once voracious risk-taking adventurers Allison (Garner) and Carlos (Edgar Ramírez) decide to give their three children, Katie (Jenna Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner) and Ellie (Everly Carganilla) a “yes day,” where for 24 hours they make the rules. Considering all three of them are under the age of 14, you can guarantee there will be some silliness that involves itself in situations. As shenanigans ensue, the trio plan an unimaginable day of adventure for their parents around California and naturally, limits are tested — particularly for Allison and Carlos, who are finding it hard to maintain a balance between yes and no after having three children, while also fairly managing the dynamics of parenting.

Featuring a simple premise and one that falls straight into the family film category, Yes Day has its moments where it’s really funny and sweet and then others where you think it’s just too far-fetched and predictable. But aside from the writing by screenwriter Justin Malen who had less than 32 pages to work with and formulate characters who feel somewhat tugged toward development, the cast manages to make it all their own with each star in their element.

(Photo: Netflix)

While there isn’t too much chemistry between Garner and Ramírez, they play their parts with a lot of playfulness, especially when interacting with the younger cast. Garner, as always, is great to see and a consistent delight when she graces the screen. Though she plays a mom who takes fun too seriously and is clearly overstressed, her comedic timing is as quick as ever and most nostalgically takes us back to her 13 Going on 30 days for a performance that adds immense depth and comic relief. Ramírez as the animated yet pushover dad is fun to watch in a role he rarely gets a chance to play and have fun with. Channeling more of the slapstick humor for the movie with pratfalls, bodily humor and physical gags, the scenes he has with the Torres family’s youngest are incredibly entertaining. Between teaching Ellie how to twerk just 10 minutes into the movie to a hilarious duet between the two belting Faith No More’s “Epic,” Ramírez really shines in the role for some perky laughs.

Best known for her appearance in Season 2’s Netflix series You, Ortega is a real talent and someone we will most certainly see more of in the years to come. Playing the angsty and rebellious teenager who just can’t see eye-to-eye with her parents, she plays Katie down to a tee and with a vulnerability every teenager can relate to. She really shows the best of her character when interacting with Garner as the two go head-to-head through their numerous contentions and a bold matter-of-fact bravado. The movie’s supporting cast is an absolute riot with Arteta making good use of Fortune Feimster as a boisterous paramedic who has a lust for life and excitement, while Nat Faxon as the odd and weird school coach who introduces Yes Day to Allison and Carlos is the exact character needed to amplify the hilarity of the movie’s premise. However, of all the characters, one that truly stands out is the incredibly amusing performance from Arturo Castro as the gullible and often apprehensive Officer Jones.

With a message that is somewhat incoherent but well-intentioned, Yes Day is a sweet-natured movie with slapstick comedy that is great for adults and a feature that kids can become immersed in through the silly and chaotic fringe moments. Relentless in its pace with a lot of edge and random chaos that plays to a number of lofty sequences like the staged balloon fight resembling Apocalypse Now or Carlos dramatically averting a bird attack, Yes Day finds itself transforming across 85 minutes into a screwball. But as it continues with a barrage of jokes, some feel less precise in hitting the mark and appear randomly inserted as the tasks on the kids’ Yes Day chart become less believable and far-fetched. But that doesn’t make the movie any less fun or exciting to watch. Yes Day, with all its manic energy, might not be the best comedy to come out of this year but it is one that will be a great — and silly — viewing experience that’ll provide a plethora of laughs for the whole family.

Yes Day is now streaming on Netflix.