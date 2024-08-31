Interesting '9-1-1' Spoiler Surfaces in Cast TikTok

9-1-1 Season 8 is still less than a month away, but one interesting spoiler has seemingly surfaced. The cast has been pretty active on social media while filming the new season, and it helps that some of the crew have been pushing them to do viral TikTok trends. After Aisha Hinds posted a video of her, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, and Peter Krause doing the Charli XCX "Apple" dance on TikTok with production assistant Allison Carr, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help notice that Krause is dressed in his full 118 uniform.

The Season 7 finale saw Bobby returning to the 118 after nearly getting killed in a house fire, but it wasn't as easy as he thought. After everything that he's been through, Bobby actually quit after all he went through but wound up returning to work regardless after recovering. Unfortunately, his spot was already filled by Vincent Gerrard, who was previously captain of the 118 before being dismissed for racial prejudice. Despite the shocking employment, it's not hard to see that Krause is still wearing his usual uniform.

Before jumping to conclusions, while it does seem like Bobby is back at the 118, that doesn't necessarily mean he's captain again. The show brought back Gerrard for a reason, meaning he will likely be in at least a few episodes. Bobby could still be working at the 118 and not be captain, but it is hard to picture him at the station and not taking charge. It's unknown if there will be any type of time jump when the show returns, but that could also help with furthering the storyline, pushing out Gerrard faster, and getting Bobby back in the captain's chair.

It's always been expected that it wouldn't be long until Bobby is captain again, and seeing Peter Krause in his uniform with the 118 is all the confirmation fans need to know that Captain Nash will be riding once again. Fans will just have to wait to find out what happens when 9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC's 2024 fall schedule. There will be much to look forward to, including a nightmare bee-nado situation to open the season, and it will be something you won't want to miss.