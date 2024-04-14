'9-1-1': Why Peter Krause Thinks Bobby Should Have Been Killed Off

The cruise ship disaster opening of 9-1-1 Season 7 was as intense as ever, but Peter Krause thinks Bobby shouldn't have made it out alive. The 118 captain was on his long-awaited honeymoon cruise with Angela Bassett's Athena, but of course, it wasn't smooth sailing. After running into pirates who left an explosive device on the ship, there was an explosion that capsized the ship in the middle of a hurricane. At one point, Bobby and Athena were locked in a room that was quickly filling up with water, and it seemed like they wouldn't make it out until they were rescued at the last minute.

While fans already knew that Bathena would make it out alive due to the fact that both of them were in therapy recalling the cruise at the beginning of the episodes, it still kept them on the edge of their seats. Krause told TheWrap that it might have been better if Athena and Bobby died. "As an audience member, you almost hope they die together," the Parenthood alum shared. "I was filming it and thinking, 'Let's just Romeo and Juliet this thing right now.' I know the show's gotta go on, but we're never going to be able to top this."

It would definitely be hard to see Bobby and/or Athena die or anyone on 9-1-1, really. However, it does make sense where Krause is coming from. Only by some miracle were they saved at the last second, and if the door opened any later, they wouldn't have made it out. The cruise ship disaster really put the two of them through it, so not having them die was probably the right call, at least for now. While no main character is safe on 9-1-1, even if it may seem like it, they may not make it out of their next big emergency.

Fans may have to brace themselves for the inevitable someday, and there's no telling how and when it will come. It is hard to imagine 9-1-1 without Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, but for now, there's no indication that they have plans to leave any time soon. So fans will be able to look forward to plenty more Bathena moments, both personal and professional, for hopefully a while. New episodes of 9-1-1 return on Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.