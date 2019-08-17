‘Instinct’ Fans Are Fuming After CBS Cancels Alan Cumming Series

Instinct fans were devastated to learn that the show is canceled on Friday, just over a week before the season (and now series) finale. With a short run and an abrupt end, many are pleading with the network to save the series, or else for another outlet to pick it up. The conversation continues on social media.

Fans flooded to Twitter this weekend to mourn Instinct, a crime procedural starring Broadway icon Alan Cumming. The series has been on for just two seasons, and now the episode coming up on Aug. 25 will serve as the series finale. Unless, of course, fans get their way.

“Could it get picked up elsewhere?” one person wondered. “Heck, [CBS All Access] even. Were there episodes that weren’t getting aired? This sucks…”

#Instinct is the most underrated show on TV. We must talk about it a lot more.

More importantly, CBS must talk about it a lot more. pic.twitter.com/NWSCh4c6xU — Love, Wolfie 🏳️‍🌈 (@Golden_Gaytime) August 10, 2019

“There was little if any promo for this,” added another person. “I didn’t even know it was back. Shame really. I really liked it. [Cumming] and Novakovic have good chemistry.”

Other fans echoed this complaint about promotion, as well as the call for another outlet to rescue the show. CBS does have its own streaming service, CBS All Access, where it sounds like fans would happily pick up the series without missing a beat.

“They haven’t done a great job of promoting the show. Season 2 just kinda came out of nowhere. They don’t even preview the next episode at the end of the current one, which I found to be strange,” one fan tweeted.

Absolutely gutted that #instinct has been cancelled! — Bethany (@McBethanyy) August 17, 2019

Many people speculated that Instinct’s spot on the summer lineup was to blame. They reasoned that the series was strong enough to join the normal fall and spring TV season, but because it was relegated to the summer it failed to find its footing. Others thought that it might have failed to compete with other procedurals, many of which are built on huge recognizable franchises.

Series creator Michael Rauch broke the news of the cancellation himself on Friday, in a series of heavy-hearted tweets. The writer gave a big thanks to his stars, cast, crew and producers for helping bring the show to life. Of course he saved the biggest thanks for “our die hard fans for your love, loyalty and excellent taste.”

“Is it too soon to ask for a reboot?” he added.

For now, three episodes remain — two back-to-back this Sunday and then the finale the following weekend. Instinct airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The whole series is available to stream on CBS All Access.