‘Insecure’ Season 5: The Secret Message in Issa Rae’s Jacket Revealed

Insecure has become a fan-favorite for its relatable and real storylines and music featured on the show. But fans also love the character’s fashion choices. Issa Rae’s character, Issa Dee, is typically casual with branded and graphic t-shirts, but she also has no problem getting dazzled up. This season, fans are watching Issa finally bloom in her career and her clothing choices have also upgraded for her new path.

In the latest episode, which aired on Oct. 31, fans of the show loved Issa’s teal suit. The jacket and skirt set is by designer Thebe Magugu. Magugu, who launched his label in 2015, is the first African recipient of the LVMH prize. He tweeted his appreciation of Issa’s look and revealed that it contains a hidden message in the jacket’s lining. “Issa Rae wears the Thebe Magugu Petrol Green Jacket and Skirt in the latest episode of Insecure,” he wrote. “The jacket has South Africa’s constitution printed on the back lining, which is shown through an intentional tear. From the AW20 collection shown at Paris Fashion Week.”

https://twitter.com/_ThebeMagugu_/status/1455518599238537217?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rae and the show’s Shiona Turini may be fans of the work as Magagu’s pieces have been featured on the show before. Per Teen Vogue, In Season 4, Episode 8, Issa dons a red cold shoulder safari jacket from Magugu’s “African Studies” collection. It’s the episode where Issa and her longtime ex, Lawrence, rekindle their flame.

Rae is known for showcasing Black designers’ work. The creator and executive producer made history as the first person of color to host the CFDA Awards in 2018. Throughout the evening, she wore five different looks, all from Black designers.

The HBO comedy is in its fifth and final season. Rae says she started the show knowing that the show would be five seasons. She feels five seasons is all that’s needed to tell a full story. Furthermore, Rae says she’d rather the show go out while still on top with high ratings.