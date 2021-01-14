✖

It has been announced that HBO will be ending the hit series Insecure, after the show's upcoming Season 5. The dramedy series, created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, first debuted in 2016. In May 2020, it was revealed that the show had been renewed for a fifth season, but no premiere date has surfaced at this time.

In a statement to Deadline, Rae commented on the end of the series, saying that she and co-executive producer Penny Prentice "are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end." Rae continued, "We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least."

Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO https://t.co/3gsoDwSGDR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021

Per TV Line, Amy Gravitt — Executive Vice President of HBO Programming — issued a statement on the news, saying, "Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."

In addition to Rae, Insecure also stars Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Alexander Hodge and Kendrick Sampson. Past stars of the show include Lisa Joyce as Frieda and Y'lan Noel. Many other stars have had recurring or guest roles on Insecure, such as Lil Rel Howery, Neil Brown Jr. and Leon Thomas .

We going out with a bang y’all... thanks for rocking with us!! https://t.co/kCZTF1KMNC — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) January 13, 2021

Fans of the show are already mourning its end, with many taking to social media to express how devastated they are. "I love Issa Rae for giving us Insecure and introducing new talent. I wish the best for them and all their future endeavors. But my spirit is struggling with this news," tweeted one fan. HBO Max subscribers can catch up on Insecure now, as all four current seasons are available on the streaming service.