'iCarly' Revamps Opening for Reboot

✖

The iCarly reboot has revealed its opening title sequence and like its original main characters, it's all grown up. With the exception of the same theme song, the opener offers an all-new look at the iconic former Nickelodeon series. Laci Mosley (Harper) and Jaidyn Triplett (Millicent) join Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Nathan Kress (Freddie), and Jerry Trainor (Spencer) in the sequence, which shows them in a series of different looks, dresses, and wacky situations.

Cosgrove, who serves as an executive producer on the project, previously told Seventeen Magazine that she "fought hard" to keep the original theme song in the show's update. She also mentioned that the idea of re-recording the same tune just didn't sit right with the new vision she and producers had in mind. “We went around a bunch of times, thinking of maybe re-recording the same song now or doing a different song,” she said to Seventeen. "But, for me, when I watch revivals, I always am hoping for the original theme song and I feel like none of them ever really stick with the original. So we ended up going with the same one in the end."

"HOORAY!!! I love it, glad the theme song didn't change its so amazing and wonderful, thank you Nickelodeon," one fan wrote in light of the news. "I can't wait for the return of iCarly next week." The series is expected to land on the Paramount+ streaming service on June 17. For those excited about Cosgrove's return to TV, the actress shares in the excitement but admits this added experience is completely different from the first time she starred in the series. “I’m in a whole different position now working on the revival than I was when I was a kid, because I’m actually an executive producer on it,” she told Complex. “So I’m getting to help edit all the episodes and I get to read all the drafts and the scripts and give notes and everything. That’s just been a whole new thing for me. I’ve never done anything like this before, and it feels really good, going from being a kid on a show and not really having a whole lot of control over what my character did in episodes or anything like that, to now getting to be such a big part of the process."