‘HTGAWM’ Star Amirah Vann Previews Big Tegan Reveal: ‘Some People Might Be Pissed’

How to Get Away With Murder star Amirah Vann is as excited to learn more about Tegan Price’s plans as fans are.

The actress, who joined the ABC drama series in Season 4 and was promoted to series regular in Season 5, recalled in a conversation with PopCulture.com how fans are always asking her “What’s up with Tegan?”

Well, the answer to that question will come sooner than we think.

“We don’t know yet where her allegiances lie and I think that just makes it so exciting and when I tell you by the end of the season, we will get the answer and it’s so exciting and so shocking and it’s so worth the wait,” Vann told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Friday, Feb. 1. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Tegan’s actions left fans with many questions at the end of the latest episode, “Be The Martyr,” when she reached out to the FBI agent in charge of the investigation in to ADA Miller’s death after catching the Keating 4 in a lie.

While many would have run as fast they could from Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and the drama surrounding her and her students, Vann credits Tegan’s admiration for her fellow lawyer as the reason for her sticking around.

“You know, this is someone who she looked up to and who she studied while she was in school and who she wants to be like and who she hopes she is at this point in her career, so it’s one of those things where it’s just like, ‘does she trust her? Does she not trust her? Can she trust Annalise?’” Vann added.

With four episodes left this season, Vann teased that Tegan’s true intentions will be revealed, and send shockwaves throughout the series.

“That is the big question I think of the season. It was definitely for me and I feel like it definitely seems to be for the fans so I’m really excited to at least say for right now we’ll just be able to just kind of take that journey and complete it,” the actress said. “Some people might be pissed, some people might be excited. I think it’s going to be mixed emotions and it’s going to be great.”

With the big Tegan mystery in mind, Vann hopes that herself and viewers get to learn more about the “boss lady” lawyer’s past in future episodes.

“I’m so grateful that people have already invested in Tegan the way I have and I have my own idea of what her past could be and that keeps me really present and makes her a whole person,” Vann said. “Whenever it comes where we can really kind of dig into her past and go, ‘Oh wow. This is why she does what she does,’ and grapple with those questions I feel like that to me is great drama.”

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.