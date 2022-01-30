Howard Hesseman, ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star, Dead at 81

Howard Hesseman, who starred as the scene-stealing disc jockey Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. He was 81. Hesseman’s performance on the beloved sitcom earned him Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series in 1980 and 1981.

Hesseman died Saturday a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications of colon surgery he had last summer, his wife, actress Caroline Ducrocq, told The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to his wife of over 30 years, Hesseman is also survived by their three godchildren, Grace, Hamish, and Chet.

The actor was born in Lebanon, Oregon on Feb. 27, 1940. After attending the University of Oregon, Hesseman moved to San Francisco, where he began performing improvisational comedy. He began his acting career in 1968, using the alias Don Sturdy, in two final season episodes of The Andy Griffith Show and Dragnet. Around that time, he also performed on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour as part of The Committee comedy troupe.

In the early 1970s, Hesseman dropped the Don Sturdy name. He joined The Bob Newhart Show as Craig Plager in 1974 and later played Dr. Robert Williams on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman in 1976. In 1978, he was cast as Dr. Johnny Fever on WKRP in Cincinnati, starring in 89 of the show’s 90 episodes. Hesseman returned for The New WKRP in Cincinnati, which ran from 1991 to 1993.

“I’m rather pleased. I like that character,” Hesseman told The Washington Post of Dr. Johnny Fever in 1986. “It was a fulfilling period in my life. Allowing the fans to see you as they choose, for better or for worse, comes with the territory. I’m glad they like what they see. I do like what I was doing when I was on that show.”

After WKRP, Hesseman continued starring in movies and television. He played Sam Royer on One Day at a Time and Charlie Moore in Head of the Class. He later appeared in That ’70s Show, Boston Legal, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Mike & Molly, and Fresh Off the Boat. His movie credits include Shampoo, Petulia, This Is Spinal Tap, Clue, Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, The Jerk, Americathon, Coming Attractions, Silent Movie, and The Sunshine Boys.



