Nickelodeon Reveals Two Major Show Renewals

Nickelodeon has good news for fans of two of its most beloved series. PAW Patrol and spinoff, Rubble & Crew, have been renewed.

From Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment, both preschool shows have been picked up for additional episode cycles as well as a new crossover event. Each will get 26 additional episodes, making it Seasons 12 and 13 of PAW Patrol, with Rubble & Crew now getting Seasons 3 and 4. The crossover episode of Rubble & Crew, meanwhile, will air on Monday, Mar. 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET when Rocky leaves Adventure Bay to visit Rubble and his family.

PAW Patrol

Pictured: (l-r) Zuma, Skye, Rubbble, Ryder, Chase, Marshall and Rocky in PAW PATROL on NICKELODEON. Photo: Nickelodeon.

Premiering on Nick Jr. in 2013, PAW Patrol focuses on a young boy who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay. Now in its 11th season, the series has spawned two feature films: PAW Patrol: The Movie in 2021 and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023. In the upcoming 12th and 13th seasons of the series, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Tracker take on exciting new missions, such as action-packed rescues and adventures with new pup pals.

Rubble & Crew

Nickelodeon

As the first spinoff of PAW Patrol, Rubble & Crew premiered in 2023 and centers on PAW Patrol’s Rubble moving with his family to the neighboring town of Builder Cove and establishing the titular construction company to repair buildings and making new ones. The upcoming third and fourth seasons will feature epic construction jobs, including Charger’s super extended crane that helps lift Mayor Greatway’s city hall and Rubble’s gigantic scoop that can clear a city block. The show will also introduce Auntie Crane’s mobile backyard, Bark Yard Zoomer, filled with construction tools, building materials, and pup treats.

The new episodes will kick off with the crossover special, “The Crew & Rocky Build a Bear Island,” on Rubble & Crew, premiering on Monday, Mar. 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET. In the episode, “Rocky leaves Adventure Bay to visit Rubble and his family–just in time to see Builder Cove’s new baby bear. When Park Ranger Rose asks for construction help, Speed Meister accidentally ruins the bears’ home, leaving it up to the pups and Rocky to save the day.” There will then be two weeks of Rubble & Crew premieres, Monday through Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon.