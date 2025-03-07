Everyone’s favorite pocket monsters are on their way back to Netflix. Pokémon Concierge is returning with a second season this fall.

The news was announced during the Pokémon Day 2025: Pokémon Presents showcase last week, after the first season of four episodes released in 2023 was a critical and commercial success.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you missed the first season, Pokémon Concierge is a stop-motion animation series centered around Haru, a workaholic woman who decides to leave her job and work at a Pokémon resort after a big breakup. The resort is a getaway destination where trainers and their pokemon take time to relax and pamper themselves as a way to take a break from battling. While working there, Haru embarks on a journey of personal growth and discovery as she learns to care for the series’ titular creatures. Imagine Wallace & Gromit as a feel-good sitcom and you’ve got the right idea.

Like the first, season 2 will be comprised of four 20-minute episodes. Plot details are still under wraps, but a trailer showed that series mainstays Arcanine, Corphish, and Shinx will be checking into the resort this season. Haru’s best friend Psyduck will be returning too.

The second season of Pokémon Concierge will hit Netflix sometime in September.