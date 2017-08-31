How to Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale

On Sunday night, HBO is releasing its highly-anticipated Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, and fans are getting anxious about its arrival.

If you’re a fan of the series but don’t have the traditional cable set-up, you may be worrying about seeing the episode as it airs. After all, you want to watch it live to avoid all the spoilers, right?

Don’t worry, there are actually a few different ways to watch the episode tonight, even if you’re not going to be at a TV to flip on HBO.

For those who have a subscription to HBO, the solution is simple. You can download the HBO GO app, or visit HBOGO.com, and use your cable subscription to login. Once there, you can watch the Game of Thrones finale live, as it airs on TV.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, HBO has a work-around for you as well. HBO NOW is a monthly service where you can pay to access HBO’s entire library, in addition to watching live shows as they air. If you’ve never used HBO NOW before, you can get a free trial for the service in order to watch to tonight.

HBO is also available as an add-on with services like Hulu, Playstation Vue, and Sling TV. Most of those services also offer free trials for a week or so, so there shouldn’t be any problem tuning in tonight.

The one issue with streaming the finale is the chance that there will be an outage. Some of the bigger Game of Thrones episodes over the years have been so highly-viewed on HBO GO and HBO NOW that the services have experiences temporary black-outs.

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones is titled “The Dragon and the Wolf” and it airs on HBO tonight at 9 p.m. ET.