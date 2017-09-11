ABC Releases First Photos From ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Season 4 Premiere

One of television’s biggest mysteries is almost back, and fans are wondering what will happen in How to Get Away with Murder now that Wes has been killed. Fortunately, to help keep you excited for the season four premiere, ABC has released a ton of photos from the new episode.

See the First Photos from How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 Here

As season three came to a close, it was revealed that Wes had been murdered, and now the Keating 4 must put the pieces of the group back together. In the photos, you can see all members of the team talking over dinner, figuring out what their next step will be.

Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) also has some important decisions to make in the new season. Judging by one of the photos, and the title of the episode, it seems like she could be leaving her students this fall.

Along with the new photos, ABC also released the episode title and synopsis for the season four premiere. Check it out:

“I’m Going Away” – In the wake of Wes’ tragic death, Annalise returns to her family home to pick up the pieces of her shattered life, and realizes that, in order to rebuild, she must make a tough and shocking decision. Meanwhile, “The Keating 4” all face an uncertain future while Laurel becomes obsessed with finding out what actually happened to Wes the night he died. In a flash-forward, a terrifying crime is committed and everyone is a suspect on the highly-anticipated season four premiere of How to Get Away with Murder.

The season four premiere will air on ABC Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET.