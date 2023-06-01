'Family Feud' Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged Wife

Timothy Bliefnick, who competed on Family Feud in 2019, has been found guilty of killing his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. An Illinois jury on Wednesday, May 31 found Bliefnick, 40, guilty on two counts of home invasion and first-degree murder in connection to the death of his estranged wife, who was found shot to death in her Quincy, Illinois home on Feb. 23.

The jury returned its verdict, per Entertainment Weekly, following a week-long trial in Illinois and following approximately four hours of deliberation. Bliefnick was initially arrested on March 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion. The trial began on May 23, with prosecutors alleging that Bliefnick used a crowbar to break into the property through a second-story window of his estranged wife's home and shot her 14 times, according to the Daily Mail. Fox News reports that Vickie Reels, a forensics expert with the Illinois State Police, said eight shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the same gun as 27 recovered from Bliefnick's basement. The former couple were locked in divorce proceedings and a bitter custody battle over their three sons at the time.

During the trial, Rebecca's sister, Sarah Reilly, testified that she received a text message from her sister before she died reading, "If something ever happens to me, make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim. I am putting this in writing that I'm fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me. He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as a victim and me as the perpetrator when it is absolutely the other way around."

Following Wednesday's verdict, Bliefnick was immediately taken into custody by Adams County sheriff's deputies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11. In a statement after the verdict, Rebecca's family said, "We should not be living in a world where a crime like this is possible. We should not have to suffer a life without Becky who was robbed of her life in the most hateful, cowardly and cruel way." The statement added that Rebecca's family, including her parents, sister, and children, were "robbed" of a daughter, sister, and mother, adding, "Becky was a niece, an aunt and a cousin; a friend, a colleague and a caregiver. All those who love her carry heavy heartache in the wake of this tragedy."

"The judicial process cannot bring her back nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that the verdict delivers justice, and we are thankful for all who made it a reality," the statement continued. "As a family of faith, we are deeply thankful for our family, friends and the complete strangers who have rallied around us and prayed for us during these incredibly dark days."

The family's statement concluded by stating their priority is now raising Rebecca's three young children, stating, "while life cannot be normal in the ways it once was, such love and support does help restore the belief that the world does, in fact, have more good than evil. As they go forward with the certain truth that their father murdered their mother, we ask that you keep Becky's three, incredible boys in your prayers."