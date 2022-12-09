How 'Law & Order: SVU' Said Goodbye to Det. Amanda Rollins in Fall Finale

Law & Order: SVU viewers and her fellow police friends said goodbye to Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) after a highly anticipated season 24 finale. The longtime cast member's departure was confirmed after speculation grew online. She joined the cast in 2011 and has become a fan favorite, and a consistent force on the show. Giddish herself confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 24, captioning it in part: "This will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life." Now, her story has been closed out.

It's a nice bow too. Without giving too much away, she plans to leave the squad to teach forensic psychology at a local university, and she and ADA Dominick "Sonny" Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) have their wedding with their close friends as witnesses. Fans wondered if Rollins would get her fairytale ending. And as it turns out, she did.

Giddish shared a series of reflective posts on Instagram to give gratitude to her fans. One is of her and Mariska Hargitay hugging on a park bench. Others features memories over several years and cast members. She captioned the post: "To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!"

Hargitay has been a fierce supporter of Giddish. "I've loved watching our friendship deepen and blossom," she wrote in part in her latest Instagram post. "You have my respect, my gratitude, and my love forever."