How Jax Teller’s Impact Will Be Felt on ‘Mayans M.C.’

Mayans M.C. is almost here, and fans are eager to finally see the Sons of Anarchy spinoff on their screens for the first time.

Naturally, since the show is a spinoff of SOA, questions have been raised about whether SOA lead character Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) will have any sort of impact on the new show, something series co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter confirmed while speaking to Variety.

"The impact of Jax's last day still has a residual effect on the outlaw community, and that definitely does for the Mayans," Sutter said. "That's the reality of the Sons legacy."

Despite that, Clayton Cardenas, who plays Angel Reyes on Mayans, noted that Sutter and series co-creator Elgin James don't want Mayans to be "a brown version of Sons."

"It's possibly going to take some adjustment time for the 'Sons' fans," he said.

Added JD Pardo, who plays Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes on Mayans, "We want to honor those actors from 'SOA' with our work."

"We don't take this for granted," he shared. "We're here cause the series was a monster and it's a monster fanbase."

Edward James Olmos, who plays Felipe Reyes on Mayans, shared that the show expands on the universe created with Sons and moves into themes that weren't previously explored on the drama.

"It expands on what that world is from a completely different perspective," Olmos said. "It's been adapted not only in sociological ways. Also, it's deeply into politics, religion, and in a lot of issues that really weren't touched in SOA."

As for whether Taylor will appear on Mayans, fans know that that isn't exactly possible, seeing as how the character — spoiler alert — killed himself by driving into a semi-trailer truck on a highway.

Sutter added that the return of any original Sons character in real time on Mayans, as opposed to a flashback, is something fans are unlikely to see.

"I like just leaving that mythology where it is and the way it ended, especially with our primary characters," he explained. "So that any decisions people have made about how it continued or what happened next; I really want that to sort of live in their imagination."

Mayans takes place four years after the timeline of the Sons of Anarchy finale, and Sutter previously told The Wrap that he hasn't ruled out eventually bringing Jax's sons into the picture on Mayans.

"I do think it would be interesting to ultimately see Jax's sons, you know, faced with the reality of who their father was," he said. "Jax left it with Wendy and basically said, 'You know, do not paint my life, my existence in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I'm a scumbag, that I'm a murderer, and that they should have nothing to do with me.' Because he didn't want them to face the same obstacles and the same draw to lineage that he had done. So to me, there's potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest, but that would be down the line."

Photo Credit: FX