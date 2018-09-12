How ‘American Horror Story: Murder House’ Ended

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to take fans back to season one’s Murder House, but where did the friendly and unfriendly spirits residing in the house last leave off?

When fans last ventured through the doors of the Los Angeles-based home dubbed the “Murder House” due to the history of its residents’ mysterious deaths, a number of new spirits had taken up residence and a new evil had been born.

The home is haunted by the souls of those who died there. It was first introduced when the Harmon family moved in attempting to escape the scandal of their lives caused as a result of Ben’s (Dylan McDermott) infidelity, which itself was a result of Vivien’s (Connie Britton) miscarriage.

Though their uprooting move did nothing in the way of healing, and instead sent them down a path that would eventually end in all of their deaths – Violet’s (Taissa Farmiga) by accidental suicide, Vivien’s during childbirth, and Ben’s through murder.

Trouble for the family started in the form of teenage ghost and former high school shooter Tate Langdon, who first made himself visible to the Harmons’ teenage daughter. Although he began a budding relationship with Violet, he donned the Rubber Man suit and raped Vivien in order to give fellow ghosts Nora (Lily Rabe) and Hayden (Kate Mara) the child they so desperately craved.

By season’s end, and by everyone’s untimely deaths, Vivien had given birth to two sons (one Tate’s and the other Ben’s). One had been stillborn, his soul forever doomed to reside in the Murder House. The other survived, and the Harmon family eventually managed to find peace as ghosts in their forever home.

Of course, the surviving child was Tate’s, who ended up in the care of his grandmother Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), and seemed to be on the path of fulfilling the prophecy that Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson) predicted: “a child born of human and spirit will usher in the end of times.”

When fan’s last saw Michael, he was just 3-years-old and had murdered his nanny, though his tendency for evil will have greatly developed by season 8, when he will presumably cause a “cataclysmic event” that leads to the end of the world and forces survivors to seek shelter in Outpost 3.

Fans can catch up with the Murder House spirits when American Horror Story: Apocalypse, a crossover of Murder House and Coven, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.