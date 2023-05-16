'Celebrity Jeopardy!' and 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Fates Revealed at ABC

ABC has rolled out a reality show-filled fall schedule to help with the writers' strike while also revealing the fates of Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. According to Deadline, Celebrity Jeopardy! has been renewed for a second season, while Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has been renewed for a fourth season.

Both series see, of course, celebrities competing on the long-running game shows to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered in September 2022 with host Mayim Bialik and has seen contestants such as Hasan Minhaj, Torrey DeVitto, Melissa Rauch, Wil Wheaton, and Patton Oswalt. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, meanwhile, is still hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White — when White isn't competing herself, that is — with contestants including Jack Black, Julie Bowen, and RuPaul.

With ABC holding scripted series for midseason, its fall schedule will be filled with unscripted series, save for an hour of Abbott Elementary reruns. Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to kick off Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Bachelor in Paradise. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will kick off Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid. As of now, it's unknown if the two series will continue for midseason, as it might be a while until ABC announces any news about 2024, depending on when the strike will end.

Due to the writers' strike, shows in production are already being put on pause, so some networks are taking extra precautions when it comes to their fall schedule. With ABC airing mostly reality shows in the fall, NBC has acquired two seasons of Canadian series Transplant. It's likely more networks will continue to make changes to their upcoming schedules or, at the very least, have backup plans since there is no telling when the strike will come to an end.

ABC has yet to reveal premiere dates for Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, or its other shows for the fall. However, it's likely the network will make announcements regarding dates in the coming months, so fans will just have to keep a lookout. Celebrity Jeopardy! ended its first season in February, while Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ended its third season last week, so hopefully, dates are announced soon because the wait is already probably agonizing for some fans. At least they know they're both coming back and hopefully soon.