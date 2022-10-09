'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands

House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.

After the famously lackluster ending of Game of Thrones, there was considerable doubt that casual fans wanted to return to Westeros for a prequel series. From the start, House of the Dragon has disproven those concerns. Episode 1 kicked the series off with 85 percent positive scores among both critics and viewers, with an average score of 9 out of 10 stars. That rating has since dropped to 6.5, but more of the reviews are positive than before. While fans may have gripes with some aspects of the story, it's clear that they are following the new fight for the Iron Throne closely.

Still, there's no denying that this early score looks great for House of the Dragon. Out of 345 reviews, Rotten Tomatoes considered 294 of them "fresh" and only 51 of them "rotten." The show also has 62 audience ratings logged, which may simply come from journalists like me who were sent screeners but were not included in Rotten Tomatoes' algorithm.

The audience score stands at 87 percent positive at the time of this writing with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. However, we can't put too much stock in that number as it may be influenced by fans with an agenda. Some may have left a positive review without even seeing the show, wanting to see it succeed and get renewed. Some may also have watched the reportedly leaked version.

For those interested, many critics have already praised the show's breathtaking CGI, outstanding performances and impeccable directing. Many are also relieved by the style of the dialogue, which sounds more like the early seasons of Game of Thrones than the later, with a return to vaguely medieval affectations. The writing has also been praised on a more narrative level, with fans appreciating the structure of the story whether they've read the source material or not.

To dig a little deeper, critics can't seem to help but compare the show to Game of Thrones at every turn. This presents problems, since Game of Thrones was so beloved for so long yet so reviled in its final season – often for varying, nuanced reasons. To compare the two, critics must summarize their own take on the ending of Game of Thrones, and that creates some diverging paths that can be difficult to navigate.

Fortunately, fans will be able to see the show for themselves soon enough. House of the Dragon premieres at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Martin's books, including Fire & Blood, are availabe now in print, digital and audiobook formats.