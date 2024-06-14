'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 3, Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

House of the Dragon Season 2 has yet to premiere, but Season 3 is already locked in. HBO has renewed the Game of Thrones prequel for another season, just a few days before the second season premieres on June 16. The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Matthew Needham.

Out of the cast, it won't be known who will be returning and who won't for Season 3 until Season 2 has come and gone. The upcoming season will kick off following the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowning her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as the new king and one of her sons killing one of Rhaenyra's (Eve Best) sons. It wouldn't be surprising if the Season 2 finale set up the third season, but fans will just have to tune in to see what happens.

The early renewal is also not so surprising, as the series already brought in nine total Emmy nominations between the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys including Best Drama TV Show but, unfortunately, failed to win any. Considering GOT was nominated for over 150 Emmys and won over 50, it shouldn't be long until House of the Dragon brings some more Emmys home. Since HOTD isn't ending any time soon, the series still has plenty of time. But it has some big shoes to fill with Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Season 2 has been a long time coming. House of the Dragon premiered on HBO in August 2022 and was renewed just a week later, with the finale airing that October. It's been quite a long wait, but it will surely be worth it. Add on the fact that fans will now be able to look forward to yet another season of House of the Dragon. Just as long as it doesn't take over a year for it to premiere. It is a bit early to think about Season 3 and how long it will take, so for now, fans will have to tune in to the Season 2 premiere this Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.