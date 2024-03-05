'House of the Dragon' Sets Season 2 Premiere Month

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in June of 2024, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery executive. The release date for the highly-anticipated fantasy series has had fans holding their breath, especially as it has been narrowed down little by little. On Monday, WBD executive J.B. Perrette named June during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Perrette told conference attendees that House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in June, according to a report by Variety, but he did not mention a specific date. Still, this is in line with previous statements from other executives. Back in November, HBO head Casey Bloys said that the show would premiere in "early summer," and last month WBD CEO David Zaslav said it would come out "next quarter." The only contradiction came from star Matt Smith, who mentioned on a podcast that he believed the show would premiere in August.

Thankfully, that does not appear to be the case. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones depicting House Targaryen at the height of its power, with over a dozen dragons at their disposal. The show began about 200 before A Game of Thrones, though Season 1 was full of time skips as it hopped through the most important events in the years leading up to the outbreak of war.

Season 2 will be different, starting 171 years before Game of Thrones and following one simple continuous timeline from here onward. It will have only eight episodes instead of 10, and will depict the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The two contestants for the throne are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), though both teams have powerful advisors and leaders on their sides who may exert as much influence as the prospective monarchs.

The returning cast includes Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Targaryen, Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen, Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Lady Misaria, Rhys Ifans as Lord Otto Hightower and Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong. The new cast members announced so far are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower an Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to premiere in June on HBO and stream simultaneously on Max, but an exact date has not been announced. Season 1 is streaming now on Max. Martin's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.