'House of the Dragon' Premieres Tonight, and Fans Are Fired Up

After months or years of waiting, fans were beside themselves with excitement for the premiere of House of the Dragon this weekend. The Game of Thrones successor show premieres at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, though some have seen it in press screeners or leaks already. Here's a look at how the fandom is behaving in the lead-up to this momentous occasion.

House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spinoff to be greenlit and to air at last. It's a big deal for the TV industry in general – for about a decade, Game of Thrones was arguably the biggest juggernaut in the medium, but the final season was widely panned and some thought it might have soured the entire franchise. House of the Dragon will test that theory and, judging by most reviews, prove it false. Meanwhile, the more die-hard sect of fans dedicated to the A Song of Ice and Fire book series is dying to see their favorite fictional world back up on the screen.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood – an "imaginary history book" about House Targaryen's reign over Westeros. The show focuses in on a specific saga from that book starting with the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his crisis of succession.

Fans of all persuasions are dropping everything to check out this show on Sunday, and many are hoping it will usher in a new era for the world of Westeros on TV. Here's a look at the hype playing out on social media.