Emmy Awards Name Best Drama TV Show of the Year

Nominees include 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Crown' and 'The Last of Us.'

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently airing on NBC, and the TV Academy has just revealed the show it deems the best drama series of the past TV season. To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. While that period ended a while ago, the recent Hollywood strikes delayed the Emmys ceremony until now.

Below are the Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series – 2023:

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lous (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Winner: Succession

A drama about a dysfunctional uber-wealthy family in the media industry, Succession's win follows its previous wins in 2020 and 2022. (The Crown won in 2021). Other legendary shows that have won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series include: Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, The West Wing, The Sopranos, L.A. Law, Hill Street Blues, Law & Order, ER, Lost, The Waltons, and Mission: Impossible.