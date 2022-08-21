'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.

House of the Dragon is taking flight with a lot of baggage. Not only does it need to live up to Game of Thrones as its best, it needs to make up for Game of Thrones at its worst. Many critics have noted their personal "franchise fatigue" in their reviews, and some questioned whether this was the best way for HBO to bring fans back to Westeros. If the point is to expand George R.R. Martin's novel series into a TV universe, this is certainly a white-hot start.

Still, there's no denying that this early score looks great for House of the Dragon. Out of 345 reviews, Rotten Tomatoes considered 294 of them "fresh" and only 51 of them "rotten." The show also has 62 audience ratings logged, which may simply come from journalists like me who were sent screeners but were not included in Rotten Tomatoes' algorithm.

The audience score stands at 87 percent positive at the time of this writing with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. However, we can't put too much stock in that number as it may be influenced by fans with an agenda. Some may have left a positive review without even seeing the show, wanting to see it succeed and get renewed. Some may also have watched the reportedly leaked version.

For those interested, many critics have already praised the show's breathtaking CGI, outstanding performances and impeccable directing. Many are also relieved by the style of the dialogue, which sounds more like the early seasons of Game of Thrones than the later, with a return to vaguely medieval affectations. The writing has also been praised on a more narrative level, with fans appreciating the structure of the story whether they've read the source material or not.

To dig a little deeper, critics can't seem to help but compare the show to Game of Thrones at every turn. This presents problems, since Game of Thrones was so beloved for so long yet so reviled in its final season – often for varying, nuanced reasons. To compare the two, critics must summarize their own take on the ending of Game of Thrones, and that creates some diverging paths that can be difficult to navigate.

Fortunately, fans will be able to see the show for themselves soon enough. House of the Dragon premieres at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Martin's books, including Fire & Blood, are availabe now in print, digital and audiobook formats.