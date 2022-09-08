'House of the Dragon': HBO Promises to Fix Embarrassing Error

Only three episodes into its debut season, and HBO's House of the Dragon is already having to fix an embarrassing mistake. After the coffee cup hilariously made it into the final season of Game of Thrones and was subsequently removed, the GoT sequel series is already following suit, with HBO promising to fix that green screen mistake in "Second of His Name" involving King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, Season 1, Episode 3, "Second of His Name."

After Viserys sliced his pinky finger on the Iron Throne in the season premiere and subsequently had the wound treated by the maesters, who used maggots to preserve the remaining flesh, he was notably missing his ring and pinky finger by the time Episode 3 began several years in the future. While the crew on the show dutifully covered the actor's fingers with green to edit them out, visual effects failed to edit them out of one scene, where Viserys' green fingers were visible as he handed a letter to a soldier.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

Although the blooper mostly went unnoticed, a few eagle-eyed fans caught the mishap, which soon went viral on social media. Now, HBO is promising that those green fingers soon will disappear. According to Variety, "HBO is planning to update the error on its streaming platforms." The company has not released a statement addressing the mixup.

The situation surrounding Visery's fingers comes years after the still-buzzed about coffee cup made it into an episode of Game of Thrones' highly controversial final season. As survivors gathered to celebrate their victory in the Battle of Winterfell in the fifth episode of Season 8, "The Last of the Starks," among goblets of wine and horns of ale, the much more modern beverage carrier was spotted. Responding to that error at the time, HBO said, "the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," and later removed the cup from the episode.

Despite the flaw surrounding House of the Dragon's most recent episode, the series is still putting up a stellar performance. The series' debut episode has broken several TV records, becoming the biggest series premiere in HBO's history in the U.S. and Comcast's pay-TV giant Sky's biggest U.S. drama launch and biggest Sky Atlantic series premiere ever, among others. The series has already been picked up for Season 2. New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.